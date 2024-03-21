Category:
Where to Find Annihilator Tanks in Helldivers 2

Mar 21, 2024
Helldivers 2 is chock full of enemies for players to defeat. However, from time to time, the game will ask you to take out a specific enemy to earn rewards. So, if you’re looking for Annihilator Tanks to destroy, here’s where to find them in Helldivers 2.

Where to Find Annihilator Tanks in Helldivers 2

Annihilator Tank from Helldivers 2. This image is part of an article about where to find Annihilator Tanks in Helldivers 2.

With the Terminids faction having terrifying bugs like Shriekers and Chargers, it should come as no surprise that something called the “Annihilator Tank” is part of the Automaton faction. However, it’s important to note that there’s another type of tank, the Shredder Tank. The way to tell them apart is that the Shredder Tank has two machine guns, while the Annihilator Tank has a cannon and machine gun.

Now that you know what you’re looking for, it’s time to learn where you can find it. Annihilator Tanks will start appearing in Hard difficulty, but they’re far more common in Extreme difficulty and above. While that may sound intimidating, there are some tips that should help you become your squad’s resident Annihilator Tank destroyer.

How to Kill Annihilator Tanks in Helldivers 2

Once you come face to face with an Annihilator Tank, you’ll realize that it’s basically impossible to do damage with regular weapons. You must make use of heavy explosive strategems, such as Railcannon Strikes, Orbital Lasers, Railguns, and 500KG Bomb. And if you’re able to get close, you can take advantage of a weak spot: the vents on its backs.

Getting on top of an Annihilator Tank in Helldivers 2 is no easy task, so make use of the planet’s natural cover on your way to the target. If it gets you on the way, though, you can land your pod on it for a bit of extra damage. Combining all of those methods should force the Annihilator Tank into an early retirement.

And that’s where to find Annihilator Tanks in Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2 is available on PlayStation and PC.

