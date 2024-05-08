How to Unlock the Harmony Trailblazer in Honkai: Star Rail

Despite being “hidden” from the showcases, the Harmony Trailblazer is the new form the protagonist of Honkai: Star Rail takes in the newest Penacony update. Here’s how to unlock him and how he works.

How to Get the Harmony Trailblazer in Honkai: Star Rail

The Harmony Trailblazer is unlocked automatically during the final steps of the Penacony Trailblaze Mission “Beauty and Destruction,” during the sub-step “Then Wake to Weep.” After learning the truth about the Watchmaker’s Legacy and witnessing Misha’s story, the Trailblazer receives his hat as a parting gift. When returning to face Sunday, the Harmony glances at the Express, granting you a new path (and a new character as a consequence).

All storyline quests in Penacony are considerably lengthier than previous planets, so take some good time apart to complete them. You’ll be embarking on a few hours of non-stop dialogue, which you cannot fully skip even if you don’t care about the story. Fortunately, the new Path for the protagonist is unlocked halfway through the questline, so you can complete the rest later if you want.

As of 2.2, each of the Trailblazer’s Paths now has its own Relic and Light Cone loadout, and you won’t need to manually re-equip a different set to fit the character’s new role when changing Paths.

Harmony Trailblazer Overview, Skills and Synergies

The Harmony Trailblazer is a fully free-to-play 5-star character from the Imaginary element. With all of his buffs delegated to his Ultimate (and Constellations), they exceed at Breaking enemies’ toughness and dealing extra damage with the unique Super Break Damage, a special damage instance only achievable through their Backup Dancer buff.

Skill – Halftime to Make it Rain: Deals Imaginary DMG equal to 25% of the Trailblazer’s ATK to a single target enemy and additionally deals DMG for 4 times, with each time dealing Imaginary DMG equal to 25% of the Trailblazer’s ATK to a random enemy.

Ultimate – All-Out Footlight Parade: Grants all allies the Backup Dancer effect, lasting for 3 turn(s). This duration reduces by 1 at the start of Trailblazer’s every turn. Allies that have the Backup Dancer effect have their Break Effect increased by 15%. And when they attack enemy targets that are in the Weakness Broken state, the Toughness Reduction of this attack will be converted into 1 instance of Super Break DMG.

Talent – Full-on Aerial Dance: The Trailblazer immediately regenerates 5 Energy when an enemy target’s Weakness is Broken.

Ascension 2 – Dance With the One: When the number of enemy targets on the field is 5 or more/4/3/2/1, the Super Break DMG triggered by the Backup Dancer effect increases by 20%/30%/40%/50%/60%.

Ascension 4 – Shuffle Along: When using Skill, additionally increases the Toughness Reduction of the first instance of DMG by 100%.

Ascension 6 – Hat of the Theater: Additionally delays the enemy target’s action by 30% when allies Break enemy Weaknesses.

The kit revolves all around using their Ultimate and refilling energy ASAP before its stacks are gone. When Backup Dancer is active, all characters will deal lots of extra damage to Weakness Broken enemies. This damage scales with the Harmony Trailblazer’s own Break Damage.

All characters with good Toughness Breaking capabilities are good fits for the Harmony Trailblazer, making it quite an easy support to slot in. Ruan Mei has a particularly strong synergy with them as she extends how long enemies stay Broken.

Overall, they are a powerful new ally you should consider when picking the best characters for your team, even if it means having to build a whole new character from zero.

