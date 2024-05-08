The conclusion to Penacony’s story finally arrives with the Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 version, so here are the full patch notes for this new update. From new areas, characters and a whole new path for the Trailblazer to follow, take a look at everything that’s new.

All Patch Notes for Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 Version

The main attractions, aside from the upcoming characters, are the three brand-new areas and storylines introduced in this new update. Take a look at the whole new content added in this patch:

▌Version Update Details

1. New Areas

■ Dreamflux Reef

The reflection of Penacony cast upon the deep. The “Nightmare” professed by The Family. However, what people don’t know is that this primordial Memory Zone is the true form of the Dreamscape.

■ SoulGlad™ Scorchsand Audition Venue

The venue of the Charmony Festival audition in Moment of Scorchsand! Challengers thrive and Dreamchasers shine, all under the watchful eye of the entire universe!

■ Penacony Grand Theater

The magnificent and opulent Grand Theater. Built by The Family, it is a colossal structure designed after ancient prisons, serving as the stage for the present-day Charmony Festival.

2. New Characters

■ 5-Star character Robin (Harmony: Physical)

Robin is a Support-Type character that can increase the team’s DMG through Concerto. Activating Concerto can allow the entire team to take immediate action. While Concerto is active, Additional DMG will be triggered after allies attack. Additionally, after allies use their attacks, Robin additionally regenerates Energy.

■ 5-Star character Boothill (The Hunt: Physical)

Boothill is a DPS-Type character that excels at dueling enemies. During a Duel, Boothill obtains a powerful ability and can obtain powerful buffs after winning the duel. Additionally, his Ultimate and Technique can apply Physical Weakness on enemies.

3. New Light Cones

■ 5-Star “Flowing Nightglow (Harmony)”

Obtainable through the Brilliant Fixation Light Cone Event Warp.

■ 5-star “Sailing Towards a Second Life (The Hunt)”

Obtainable through the Brilliant Fixation Light Cone Event Warp.

■ 4-Star “Boundless Choreo (Nihility)”

Obtainable through the Brilliant Fixation Light Cone Event Warp.

■ 4-star “For Tomorrow’s Journey (Harmony)”

Obtainable through the “Clockie: Dreamjoy Memoir” event.

4. New Story

■ Trailblaze Mission: Penacony – The Fool Always Rings Twice

The secret lying within the shadows of Penacony has already been revealed, yet the countdown to the Charmony Festival continues…

Availability: Permanently available after the Version 2.2 update

Unlock Requirement: Complete the Trailblaze Mission “Penacony — A Walk Among the Tombstones”

5. New Events

■ Clockie: Dreamjoy Memoir

Clock Studios, the production company behind the “Clockie” animation series, is facing a crisis. They are preparing to step up the production of a series of films titled “Dreamjoy Memoir,” and they’re waiting for an amazing director to help them out of this tight spot…

Event Period: After the Version 2.2 update – 2024/06/17 03:59:00(server time)

Participation Requirement: Complete the Trailblaze Mission “Penacony — And on the Eighth Day”

■ All About Boothill…

An interstellar cowboy is stirring up a huge amount of trouble in the Cosmos and multiple factions have issued assignments against him. As someone with outstanding combat skills, this is a great opportunity for you to make some cash…

Event Period: 2024/05/17 04:00:00 – 2024/06/03 03:59:00(server time)

Requirement: Trailblaze Level ≥ 21

■ The Legend of Galactic Baseballer

Giovanni has invited you to test a game based on you. Defeat enemies from across the universe, synthesize the most powerful weapons in the cosmos, and ascend to the pinnacle of being the “Galactic Baseballer”!

Event Period: 2024/05/29 12:00:00 – 2024/06/17 03:59:00(server time)

Unlock Conditions: Complete the Trailblaze Mission “Penacony — Tales from the Golden Age”

■ Gift of Odyssey

Log in every day during the event to obtain check-in rewards. Trailblazers can claim Star Rail Special Pass ×10 after checking in for 7 days!

※ Please refer to future announcements for information on other events.

6. Others

■ Enemies

The Past, Present, and Eternal Show, “Past Confined and Caged,” “Tomorrow in Harmonious Chords,” “Present Inebriated in Revelry,” Dreamjolt Troupe’s Fortune Seller, Memory Zone Meme “Insatiable Vanity,” The Great Septimus “Harmonious Choir”

■ Stage

Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Duty

Clear to obtain the new Physical-Type character Ascension material “IPC Work Permit.”

Bud of The Hunt: SoulGlad™ Scorchsand Audition Venue

Complete the challenge to obtain new Hunt Trace Materials.

Echo of War: Salutations of Ashen Dreams

Clear to obtain advanced Trace material “Lost Echo of the Shared Wish.”

■ System

Adds a new “Lineup Overview” feature. Within the “Lineup Overview,” you can easily customize the names of each team and swiftly view and switch to your desired team.

Adds a new feature that allows players to mark the characters that you most frequently use. You can tag the characters that you frequently use in the Character Details menu. Characters tagged in this way will be given priority and displayed at the top of the Character Catalog. The default sorting in the Character Catalog has also been adjusted to help you find your desired characters more efficiently.

Adds a new Trace Upgrade Recommendations feature. You can see the priority level for different Traces in the character interface, and easily navigate to the corresponding Trace and perform the upgrades by selecting the recommendation.

Trailblazer Profile now includes new content such as Trailblaze Activity. This feature keeps a record of the Trailblazer’s recently completed stages and events, as well as the 5-star entities obtained, with a maximum of 15 records saved. You can choose whether to make this information public or not.

Adds new Friend’s Clearance Lineup for Forgotten Hall and Pure Fiction. You can check any publicly available friends’ clearance lineups. Tapping the characters’ icons will also show you the detailed character builds. Furthermore, you can also showcase your own completion records in Forgotten Hall, Pure Fiction, or Simulated Universe on your Friend List. You can also view your friends’ publicly displayed completion records for Forgotten Hall, Pure Fiction, or Simulated Universe.

Adds the “Mute while window is inactive” setting for PC. When the function is activated on a PC device, the game will be automatically silenced when running in the background.

When using PC devices, you can use the keyboard to select dialogue choices in the story.

■ Gameplay

Treasures Lightward: New Permanent Game Mode Forgotten Hall: Memory of Chaos and Pure Fiction will be refreshed alternatively. Please check out the following details.

Forgotten Hall: Dream Within Dream

2024/05/13 04:00:00 – 2024/06/24 03:59:00(server time)

After every attack launched by an ally, applies 1 stack of Memory Imprint to all allies. Allies in the Memory Imprint state deal 5% more DMG. This effect stacks up to a max of 6 stacks. When Memory Imprint reaches max stacks, immediately regenerates 25% Energy for all allies. The Energy regenerated by this effect can exceed the target’s Max Energy.

At the start of every wave of Cycle, remove Memory Imprint from all allies.

Pure Fiction: Lexical Enigma

2024/05/27 04:00:00 – 2024/07/08 03:59:00(server time)

Increases DoT taken by enemy targets by 50%. Enemy targets that receive DoT have their DMG dealt reduced by 35%. After they are attacked, their action is Advanced Forward by 35%.

Forgotten Hall: A Song’s True Theme

2024/06/10 04:00:00 – 2024/07/22 03:59:00(server time)

Summons a Trotter at the beginning of each wave or Cycle. The Trotter will be defeated immediately after it is Weakness Broken.

After the Trotter is defeated, Advance the attacker’s action Forward by 100%, then apply Memory Imprint to all allies. Every stack of Memory Imprint increases ATK by 15% and Break Effect by 30%, up to a max of 5 stacks.

■ Missions

Adventure Mission: Dream Song

Adventure Mission: Scorchsand Vacation

■ Others

Some photos have been added to the photo wall on March 7th’s room. Trailblazers can check it out after completing the corresponding Trailblaze Missions.

New pages and collectible stickers have been added to the Dreamscape Pass.

Adds messages for certain characters. These messages will be sent following the storylines with future version updates.

Adds Dynamic Range setting function. When Trailblazers are playing on mobile devices, they can select the device-appropriate Dynamic Range in the Settings > Audio menu for your current audio output.

▌Adjustments and Optimizations

■ Characters and Enemies

Adjusts the hint text triggered by Aventurine (Preservation: Imaginary)’s Eidolon 1 from “CRIT DMG Boost” has been changed to “Prisoner’s Dilemma.” This will not affect the actual ability’s effects.

Adjusts the Skill logic for Gallagher (Abundance: Fire) in auto-battle.

■ Combat

Optimizes the storyline combat system. After losing in some story battles, Trailblazers can immediately change Lineups and restart the challenge.

■ System

Adjusts the Unlock Criteria for some Tutorials.

Adds the training “Break DMG: Type and Toughness” and “Break DMG: Break Effect” to Interastral Peace Guide – Strategic Training – Weakness Break and Debuffs. Complete the training to receive rewards such as Stellar Jades.

Optimizes the character path switching function. In the latest version, the same character’s equipped Light Cones and Relics will remain independent across different Paths. When you switch a character’s Path, the equipped Light Cone and Relic will automatically switch as well, eliminating the need for you to manually re-equip them. Within the Light Cone and Relic lists, you can directly view the same character’s equipment for the various Paths.

Optimizes the Relic filtering and Enhancement functions and adds a filtering function for Main Stat in the “Recommended Relics” page. By tapping on the recommended Main Stat, Trailblazers can quickly filter and find the relics that meet your requirements. During Relic enhancement, Trailblazers can also filter the relics within the enhancement materials. The Enhancement result page also adds the Lock and Discard buttons, and Trailblazers can mark Enhanced Relics as needed during the Relic Enhancement process.

Adjusts the Message function, allowing certain mission messages to display corresponding icons within the Message screen. Unfinished missions’ messages will appear at the top for easier viewing.

Adds source details when claiming Support rewards, and Trailblazers are able to review the amount of credits being claimed this time and which Friend used the Support character. Reviewing this for the first time after the V2.2 update may result in the amount of credits shown coming from Friends being less than the total credits claimed this time. This is expected and data will display normally the next time you claim Support rewards.

■ Audio

Adjusts and optimizes some English dialog voice lines in the Trailblaze Missions “Penacony” — “The Sound and the Fury” and “Cat Among Pigeons.”

Adjusts and optimizes some Japanese dialog voice lines in the Trailblaze Missions “Penacony” — “The Sound and the Fury” and “Cat Among Pigeons.”

Adjusts and optimizes some Korean dialog voice lines in the Trailblaze Missions “Penacony” — “The Sound and the Fury” and “Cat Among Pigeons.”

Optimizes certain Japanese environmental voice lines in the Dewlight Pavilion map area.

Optimizes some Korean dialog voice lines in the game mode “Clockwork.”

Optimizes some English dialog voice lines in the game mode “Clockwork.”

■ Others

Adjusts the order of some of the Trailblazer’s voice lines.

Optimizes some visuals of the loading screens in Penacony.

Optimizes the “Confirm Assignment” button’s display in the Assignments screen.

▌Bug Fixes

■ Characters and Enemies

Fixes the issue with certain sound effects being abnormal when the characters Acheron (Nihility: Lightning) and Sparkle (Harmony: Quantum) cast their Ultimates.

Fixes the issue where Argenti (Erudition: Physical) would encounter problems with the Ultimate not being cast correctly and display an abnormal UI when his Energy level reached a specific value.

Fixes an issue where the raindrop special effects would behave abnormally when Acheron (Nihility: Lightning) uses her Ultimate.

Fixes an issue where defeating enemies with Acheron (Nihility: Lightning)’s Technique in the game mode Simulated Universe would cause some Aeons’ storylines to become unable to be triggered.

Fixes the issue where defeating enemies with Acheron (Nihility: Lightning)’s Technique has a chance to cause abnormal visual effects for some enemies, for audio effects to abnormally remain, or for the character to have a chance to move abnormally.

Fixes the issue where, when Aventurine (Preservation: Imaginary) obtains Blind Bet, the hint icon is not the same as the Talent icon.

Fixes issues with certain character models, animations, visual effects, and sound effects.

Fixes an issue where Dr. Ratio (The Hunt: Imaginary) cannot trigger follow-up attacks on the enemy “Memory Zone Meme: Something In The Mirror” with the “Wiseman’s Folly” debuff and after they used the “Mirror Cognition” ability despite it being attacked by Dr. Ratio’s teammates.

Fixes an issue where the game would experience abnormal behavior under specific conditions when a character exited the “Morbid Dream” state while battling the enemy Memory Zone Meme “Something Unto Death.”

Fixes an issue where there would be abnormal lingering effects after defeating the enemy Dreamjolt Troupe’s Mr. Domescreen under specific conditions.

■ Combat

Fixes an issue where the camera angle was abnormal when viewing characters in the “Morbid Dream” state in the Real-Time Combat View interface.

Fixes an issue where, under certain circumstances when an enemy target with 9 stacks of Crimson Knot is defeated by DoT damage or escapes, the Crimson Knots they had would not be transferred to other enemy targets on the field.

Fixes an issue where, under certain circumstances when all enemy targets in the field have 8 stacks of Crimson Knot and Acheron (Nihility: Lightning) uses her Skill on an enemy target that does not have Crimson Knot, the Skill would not apply Crimson Knot on the target, and would apply 1 stack of Crimson Knot on the enemy with the most Crimson Knot stacks in the field instead.

Fixes an issue where there were incorrect UI colors in the action order during battles under specific conditions.

Fixes an issue where certain buttons would occasionally not respond when clicked during battles.

Fixes the issue where the triggering time for the Memory Turbulence effect in the gameplay mode Forgotten Hall: White Night Chronicles stages are incorrect under certain circumstances.

Fixes an issue where, under certain circumstances, the number of actions performed by the enemy “Dreamjolt Troupe’s Sweet Gorilla” in the Action Order would behave abnormally. This issue and fix does not affect the enemy’s actual number of actions.

Fixes the issue where some of the enemy’s VFX were missing when the enemy “Dreamjolt Troupe’s Mr. Domescreen” triggered the “Thanatoplum Rebloom” effect.

Fixes an issue where the VFX of Acheron (Nihility: Lightning)’s Skill in the game mode Simulated Universe: World 3 was abnormally not displayed during battle when using an iOS device.

■ System

Fixes an issue where the red dot notifications in the “Data Bank” interface for “Character – Story” and “Character – Language” would not disappear under specific circumstances.

Fixes an issue where the “Gold and Gears: Path Buffs” and “Gold and Gears: Cognition Value” entries in the tutorial wouldn’t unlock under specific circumstances.

Fixes an issue where, under specific circumstances, the Energy value displayed for characters after using Energy Regen Consumables in scenes would appear incorrectly. This fix does not affect the actual effects of the consumables.

Fixes an issue where there was a chance of encountering a “System Error (3207)” message when claiming Assignment rewards.

Fixes an issue where the filtering interface in “Synthesize – Material Synthesis” contained invalid options.

Fixes the issue where custom texts are displayed abnormally in certain interfaces and has a chance to make the corresponding interface unable to be operated.

Fixes an issue where the consumable “Clockie Pizza (Whole”) did not correctly reduce the damage sustained by characters in specific cases.

Fixes an issue where some map structures were displayed incorrectly in the Navigation interface.

Fixes an issue where the completion requirement description for the Achievement “Full Metal Racket” was inaccurate. This fix does not affect the actual completion requirement of the Achievement.

Fixes an issue where, under certain circumstances, the Achievements “Good Night Makka Pakka” and “As Fragile as Crisp Cone” couldn’t be completed.

Fixes an issue where, under certain resolutions, the preview text was not displayed in some dialog boxes in the “Change Chat Boxes” screen.

Fixes an issue where the wrong Stellar Jade image icon appears in the share menu when sharing Warp results for the first time. This fix only affects the displayed images, not the actual rewards obtained.

■ Missions

Fixes an issue where NPCs would sometimes not move under specific circumstances while completing certain missions that required following them in the Dreamwalker gameplay.

Fixes an issue where, under certain circumstances, the mission item “Mundanite’s Insight” would appear in the Inventory in the Trailblazer’s POV.

■ Gameplay

Fixes an issue where the description of the Blessing “Scythe Limbs (Enhanced)” in the Simulated Universe gameplay was not entirely accurate. This fix does not affect the actual Blessing effect.

Fixed an issue in the Simulated Universe gameplay where the description of the Synapse Resonance state in the Real-Time Combat View incorrectly showed: “After being attacked by an ally, the attacked enemy and the enemy with the highest Max HP take Additional DMG… for once.”

After the fix, the description of the effect now correctly displays: “After being attacked by an ally, the attacked enemy and the enemy with the highest Max HP take Ultimate DMG… one time.” This fix does not affect the actual effect of the state.

Fixes an issue in the “Tales of the Fantastic” and “Pure Fiction” gameplay modes, where the appearance of new enemies would incorrectly apply Slashed Dream to the enemies when specific characters and Acheron (Nihility: Lightning) were present in the party.

Fixes an issue in the game mode “Vignettes in a Cup” where some cinematics could be triggered in abnormal positions.

Fixes an issue in the game mode “Vignettes in a Cup” where the model of Amiky was abnormal in some missions.

■ Audio

Fixes certain errors for Acheron (Nihility: Lightning)’s “Chat: Weapon” voiceline.

Fixes certain incorrect Japanese dialog voice lines when talking to Misha (Destruction: Ice) in the Parlor Car.

Fixes certain errors in the Japanese dialog for Aventurine (Preservation: Imaginary)’s “Knowledge” voiceline.

Fixes certain errors in the Korean dialog with NPC Welt in the Parlor Car, specifically for the part “About companions… – About Dan Heng.”

Fixes an issue where the audio does not match the subtitles for certain Chinese dialog voice lines for the NPC Misha in the Parlor Car.

Fixes the issue where the voice lines of NPC “Dr. Edward” wouldn’t play under specific circumstances during conversations.

Fixes the issue where audio would sometimes fail to play or experience stuttering under specific circumstances.

Fixes the issue where the audio volume was excessively loud when entering the Memory of Chaos interface under specific circumstances.

Fixes the issue where game sound effects were missing when entering certain shop interfaces.

Fixes the issue where the game wouldn’t play background music in Penacony maps under specific circumstances.

Fixes the issue where sound effects would behave abnormally when attacking certain destructible objects multiple times in a map under specific circumstances.

Fixes the issue where some ability sound effects were missing for the enemy Memory Zone Meme “Heartbreaker.”

■ Others

Fixes an issue where the MetalFX setting’s option text before logging in was empty.

Fixes an issue where the character voice for “Returning to Town” might be triggered abnormally when logging into the game.

Fixes the issue where the Tracks of Destiny exchange pop-up window would appear abnormally when entering the Starlight Exchange screen under specific circumstances.

In-game texts for the 13 languages have been adjusted, optimized, and fixed. These changes do not affect the actual effects. Trailblazers can switch the game language through “Phone — Settings — Language” and view the corresponding changes in the announcement.

Fixes and optimizations in English include the following (they have no impact on the actual in-game effects):

Adjusts and optimizes the text for some readables, item names, item introductions, item descriptions, means to obtain items, names of some content in Navigation, introduction of some content in Navigation, messages, Simulated Universe index, mission names, mission hints, story dialogues, hint information, enemy abilities, means to obtain Relics, stage names, loading screen text, buff effect descriptions, gameplay explanations, enemy introductions, event details, and tutorial hints

Optimizes the text of some character stories for Arlan (Destruction: Lightning), Yanqing (The Hunt: Ice), March 7th (Preservation: Ice), Pela (Nihility: Ice), Tingyun (Harmony: Lightning), Jing Yuan (Erudition: Lightning), Blade (Destruction: Wind), Yukong (Harmony: Imaginary), Bailu (Abundance: Lightning), Jingliu (Destruction: Ice), Dan Heng • Imbibitor Lunae (Destruction: Imaginary), Xueyi (Destruction: Quantum), Hanya (Harmony: Physical), Huohuo (Abundance: Wind), and Aventurine (Preservation: Imaginary).

Optimizes the effect descriptions of Aventurine (Preservation: Imaginary)’s Eidolon 2 and Eidolon 6. Optimizes the Talent effect descriptions and short descriptions for Huohuo (Abundance: Wind), Himeko (Erudition: Fire), Welt (Nihility: Imaginary), Jingliu (Destruction: Ice), Dr. Ratio (The Hunt: Imaginary), and Misha (Destruction: Ice). Optimizes the effect description of Ruan Mei (Harmony: Ice)’s Skill.

Optimizes the subtitle text of some character voice lines for Welt (Nihility: Imaginary), Tingyun (Harmony: Lightning), Luocha (Abundance: Imaginary), Sushang (The Hunt: Physical), Hanya (Harmony: Physical), Huohuo (Abundance: Wind), and Acheron (Nihility: Lightning).

Optimizes the character backstory description for the Trailblazer and Huohuo (Abundance: Wind).

Optimizes the Light Cone story descriptions for the Light Cones “Equivalent Exchange (Abundance)” and “Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds (Harmony).”

Optimizes the Achievement name for the Achievement “Make Your Dreams a Blast.”

Optimizes the descriptions to achieve the “Nuke Them From Orbit,” “XK-Class Scenario,” “Gloomy Blues,” and “Lady Snowblood” Achievements.

And those are all the patch notes for Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 version.

Honkai: Star Rail is available on PC and Playstation 5 for free. If you’re looking to know more about Robin’s Ascension Materials, we got you covered.

