Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch Deals for 2024

Amazon Prime Day is an exciting time for gamers, with sales on everything from collectibles to games to accessories. However, the sheer number of deals to scroll through can be overwhelming. So, if you’re looking for the best Prime Day Nintendo Switch Deals, we’re here to help.

The Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch Deals

Whether you’re looking for a new controller, a protective case for travel, or you’re just hoping to snag some games on sale, we’re breaking down the best Prime Day Deals for Nintendo Switch gamers.

This year’s Prime Day sales run from July 16-July 17, so get out there and save while you can! Here are our picks, ranked in terms of overall savings how exciting the items are.

Image via PHNIXGAM

Let’s face it – a portable system is going to contend with some wear and tear. These Nintendo Switch HD glass screen protectors can help keep your screen scratch-free, even if you’re constantly taking it on adventures. They’re on sale for 50% off, making it a great time to invest in a little protection for your console.

Image via Orzly

If you go hard for sports games on your Nintendo Switch, this bundle is an excellent Prime Day grab. It includes a Tennis Racket, Golf Club, Sword, and Soccer Joycon accessories to make your Switch sport – or combat – experience feel that much more authentic. It’s on sale for 26% off this Prime Day.

Image via Merge Games

If you need more cozy cat games in your life, Whisker Waters is one of the few actual Nintendo Switch games on sale this Prime Day. While this isn’t the biggest, most well-known title, it looks like good cozy fun for a discounted price. You can get this fishing kitty game with mild Animal Crossing vibes for 28% off.

Image via UNIPACK

Belt bags are all the rage right now, and this one from UNIPACK is specifically designed to fit your Nintendo Switch console and keep it safe. It’s well padded, water resistant, and has a screen-protecting layer to prevent scratches. Oh, and did we mention it’s 50% off for Prime Day?

Image via Hyperkin

Take your Nintendo Switch safely on the go and show off your Tetris fandom with this hard shell case. It fits the OLED, Lite, and standard Nintendo Switch models, making it an all-purpose delight for Nintendo Switch gamers in transit. It’s currently 15% off for Prime Day.

Image via PowerA

Zelda fans, this one is for you. Get hyped for the upcoming Echoes of Wisdom game and travel with your Switch in protected style with this Legend of Zelda-themed carrying case. It prominently features the Princess herself, with Link in the background, and is on sale for 29% off.

Image via PowerA

PowerA is one of the best brands around when it comes to Nintendo Switch accessories, and a sale on their controllers cannot be missed. This one is Mario-themed, featuring Yoshi, Toad, and everyone’s favorite Italian Plumber in beautiful full color. It’s on sale for 17% off right now.

Image via HORI

HORI makes phenomenal ergonomic controllers for the Nintendo Switch, and the Super Mario Controller Pad is currently on sale for 30% off. It features a sleek black and red design with Mario and friends in the corner.

Image via HyperX

If you need more places to charge your multiple Joycon controllers, the HyperX ChargePlay has got you covered. It has four charging slots and as an added bonus, it looks like a Poke Ball when viewed from above. It’s a whopping 40% off right now, making it one of the best deals for the Nintendo Switch this Prime Day.

Image via Warner Brothers

If you’ve been waiting to pick up Hogwarts Legacy on the Nintendo Switch, now’s your chance to get it for 37% off! The physical copy of Hogwarts Legacy is on sale for Prime Day, cutting it way below the standard $60 price.

And those are the best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals for 2024.

