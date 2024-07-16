How to Turn Off Shot Meter in NBA 2K24

Turning off the shot meter in NBA 2K24 can be a game-changer for experienced players who want to rely on their skills and instincts rather than visual aids. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to turn off the shot meter in NBA 2K24 and some insights into why you might want to consider doing so.

Recommended Videos

How to Disable the Shot Meter in NBA 2K24

In The Main Menu:

Visit the main menu of NBA 2K24.

Navigate to the ‘Options/Features’ tab. A sub-menu will open where you can configure multiple settings.

Open Controller Settings:

In the “Options/Features” tab, select “Controller Settings.” Here, you can adjust how the game reacts to inputs.

Disable Shot Meter:

Scroll through the controller settings list and locate the option that reads “Jump Shot Meter.”

Switch the setting from “On” to “Off.” This deactivates the shot meter for every game mode.

Related: How to Go Shirtless in NBA 2K24

In-Game Settings:

You can also turn off the shot meter during a game by pausing and selecting settings.

Navigate to “Controller Settings” and change the Shot Meter from “On” to “Off.”

Note: Changes made in-game might not always save properly, so it’s best to adjust settings from the main menu when possible.

Why Turn Off the Shot Meter?

The shot meter in NBA 2K24 is what offers players the crucial info they need to make shots. A bar appears above your player’s head, showing how far you are from the perfect release after a shot. The closer you get to the green portion of this meter, the more likely it is that your shot will go in.

The shot meter is your best friend when you are first starting out. It provides visual feedback, helping beginners understand if they are getting their shots right. However, you might find the shot meter less beneficial as you gain more experience. Advanced players often report that watching the animations and developing an understanding of their players’ shooting release points are more beneficial than relying on a meter. Moreover, the shot meter can be distracting, pulling your attention away from the game.

NBA 2K24 is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy