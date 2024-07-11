How to Go Shirtless in NBA 2K24

While a strong build is paramount in NBA 2K24, you also want to look good while dominating the court. NBA 2K24 has a lot of clothes to distinguish your player, but if you are a showoff, it might be your thing to go shirtless. Here’s how to do it.

Recommended Videos

Going Shirtless in NBA 2K24

Unlock Reputation System

The very first thing you will have to do before you can go shirtless in NBA 2K24 is to unlock the reputation system. Here’s how:

Join an Affiliation: Choose between Elite or Rise.

Elite Affiliation : Score 100 points on Elite courts. Win ten games on Elite courts.

: Rise Affiliation : Record 50 assists on Rise courts. Achieve a teammate grade of B or higher ten times on Rise courts.

:

Related: How to Turn Off Salary Cap in NBA 2K24

Level Up to Rookie 3

After finishing the reputation system, you have to level up your player until you reach Rookie 3. Here’s what you need to do:

Play Games: Playing more games is the quickest way to level.

Playing more games is the quickest way to level. Get Good: Essentially, earn Rep Points from performing well and winning games.

It may take a while to reach Rookie 3, but this step is necessary for your player to be able to go shirtless.

Remove Your Shirt

Once you hit Rookie 3, do this to take off your shirt and put on the special bike helmet closer outfit:

Go to the MyCareer Main Menu.

Select MyPlayer.

Navigate to Appearance.

Go to The City.

Select Top and choose the “No Shirt” option.

Your player will now be shirtless on the court.

Tips for Faster Progress

Focus on Objectives: Choose the specific objectives based on your affiliation.

Choose the specific objectives based on your affiliation. Play with Friends: Playing with friends can make completing objectives more fun and faster.

Playing with friends can make completing objectives more fun and faster. Solid Performance: Perform well in games to receive rep points quicker.

And that’s how you can take off your shirt and go shirtless in NBA 2K24.

NBA 2K24 is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy