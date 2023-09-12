Getting a good jump shot going in NBA 2K24 can make a world of difference. This year it’s particularly difficult to shoot, with a much smaller timing window than before. Having a really good custom jump shot on your MyCareer character can help out a ton when trying to nail the timing consistently. In this guide we’ll be going over two of the best jump shots to use in NBA 2K24 depending on the size of your character.

Best Jump Shots to Use in NBA 2K24

These are two incredible custom jump shots you can make in NBA 2K24 that feel really nice to shoot with. Head into the customize character menu and select animations. Go over to shooting customization, and then over to the tab for creating a custom jump shot. You’ll need to level up your character’s attributes a decent amount in either Mid Range Shooting or Three Point Shooting. This will unlock more and far-better options to use for your jump shot. Now all you need to do is follow the set up below depending on your character’s height.

Players under 6’5″

Lower/Base – Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry Upper Release 1 – Darius Garland

Darius Garland Upper Release 2 – Trae Young

Trae Young Blending and Release Speed – Release Speed 100%. Blend Darius Garland 70% to Trae Young 30%.

This results in a very smooth jump shot that you’ll be able to produce results with time and time again. A+ Release Speed means we’ll be able to shoot quickly with the ball. Defensive Immunity at A- means defenders won’t put us off our shot as much. Timing Stability means the speed and timing of our shot will stay relatively the same even when tired or under pressure from another player.

Players over 6’5″

Lower/Base – JT Thor

JT Thor Upper Release 1 – Saddiq Bey

Saddiq Bey Upper Release 2 – Oscar Robertson

Oscar Robertson Blending and Release Speed – Release Speed 100%. Blend 75% Saddiq to 25% Oscar Robertson.

You’ll be able to hit a lot more green three pointers with this jump shot, especially with your taller player. It’s a quick and smooth jump shot that big men often lack. With an A Height and A+ Release Speed, your shots will be sailing in over your opponents. As a larger player, you generally have better physical stats like Strength, so Defensive Immunity and Timing Stability aren’t as important for players with a larger build.

Those are two of the best jump shots I’ve tried out so far in NBA 2K24. If you give them a go let me know if they helped you starting making more shots! And for even more help refining your game, check out the Best Controller Settings for NBA 2K24.