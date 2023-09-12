Every year when you start out on a new NBA 2K game it’s always a good idea to optimize the controller settings. These can make a big difference on play, and there are certainly some good settings to change in this year’s game. Let’s cover what you’ll need to do for the best controller settings for NBA 2K24. Keep in mind these settings are done on the current-gen version of the game on PS5.

Best Controller Settings for NBA 2K24

The first setting you’ll want to change is the Shot Timing Visual Cue. This setting directly impacts the timing of your shots. I’ve found Set Point to be a good middle ground for this setting. During a jump shot you’ll want to be releasing the shot around when the ball is near the player’s forehead. This is around halfway through the jump shot animation. Next you should turn off the Jump Shot and Free Throw Meters. In NBA 2K24 you have a 20% bonus to your shots if you don’t use the meter. It’s also a better way to play that will improve how good you are at the game over time. Even if you’re a newer player, it’s better to learn this skill early on rather than rely on the meters.

We leave Layup Meter on because it doesn’t get a noticeable boost like having the Jump Shot Meter off. Change the Shot Meter Location to be By The Head. Makes it easier to follow when doing Layups. You can also customize the size and color of the shot meter to your preference to make it easier for you to track. Next head down to the Motion Blur setting and turn this all the way off. It adds nothing to the game except extra distraction and makes things feel laggy.

Now head down to the defense and passing settings. Change Defensive Assist Strength down to 10 and Boxout Assist Strength to 50. This will give you more control over your character when defending. Now change Pass Target Direction to 1, Pass Target Distance to 1 and Pass Target Openness to 98. This will allow you to always make the best pass to the most open player quickly without having to think about it. Just make sure you’re not in a position where your pass can be easily intercepted and you’ll be good.

That covers the best controller settings to use in NBA 2K24. Using these setting tweaks you should start to see quite an improvement in your gameplay! For more, check out our guide to Timing Stability in NBA 2K24 Explained, as well as the Best Point Guard Builds.