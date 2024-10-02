There are a lot of tricky little quests to take on in Throne and Liberty so if you’re feeling a little stuck on some of them, that’s normal, and that’s also where we come in. Here’s how to complete Little Friend in the Sky in Throne and Liberty.

How to Start Little Friend in the Sky in Throne and Liberty

Little Friend in the Sky is an Exploration Quest that you can take on in the Nesting Grounds region in Throne and Liberty. This quest tasks you with finding a doll somewhere in the sky, which can sound very daunting since the game doesn’t exactly give you any kind of flight abilities. But don’t worry, we’ll walk you through it.

How to Get the Doll in Throne and Liberty

To complete this quest, you’ll first need to head to the top of the Starlight Observatory Ruins. Use your grappling hook to get to the summit, then you’ll need to wait for the Gigantrite world event to start. You can check the start time by looking at the content schedule, and that’ll let you know when to expect the Gigantrite to appear.

When the event starts, you’ll see the Gigantrite flying towards your direction. Once it’s close enough, jump off the Observatory and grapple on to it.

While you’re on the Gigantrite, head towards its tail and then look for the doll named Yeddy, who will be standing next to the blue crystals on the left side of its body. Pick it up, then head back to Kastleton Inn and give it to Tailor Noan to complete the quest.

Little Friend in the Sky Quest Rewards

Upon completing the quest, you’ll get the following rewards:

16,210 experience points

40,732 Sollant

4 Recovery Crystals

7 Quality Passive Skill Growth Books

8 Quality Polished Crystals

7 Quality Armor Growthstones

Snow White Cutie Yeddy

And that's it! That's how to complete the Little Friend in the Sky quest in Throne and Liberty. It's really not such a hard quest at all once you know how to do it.

