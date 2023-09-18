Best Ways to Earn VC in NBA 2K24

Earning VC for your character in the MyCareer mode in NBA 2K24 is key to developing them into a strong player. You need VC to increase your attributes and overall rating, otherwise they won’t improve and it will be difficult to win with them. Of course, you’ll also need some VC to style your character, as you can’t have them running around in a default outfit! Let’s take a look at some of the best ways your can earn yourself VC in NBA 2K24 so you can get yourself a character who can score and look good while doing it!

Top 5 Methods to Earn VC in NBA 2K24

Every year in NBA 2K, it feels like things are costing more and more VC. Both to level up your character and to buy the clothes and accessories you want to deck them out in. So what options are there to help you get earn some VC without having to buy it outright?

Battle Pass

This option does involve buying the battle pass, but I feel I do have to mention it just because it’s going to be better value for players to buy this and level it up as opposed to buying VC outright. You get a whole bunch of cool cosmetics, some players, and other rewards for the MyTeam game mode as well. Most importantly though, you get 2x experience tokens to help you level up, as well as up to 60K VC for completing the battle pass. There are two tiers at $9.99 and $19.99, so the choice is yours.

Daily Pick ‘Em

For the next way to earn VC, you’ll want to head over to the beach location in the city. Just next to the footpath before you head onto the beach you can find these Daily Pick ‘Em machines. Walk up and interact with them to use one. All you’ll have to do is make a predication on who will win each day on the NBA schedule and you’ll earn VC and other rewards for doing so. The more games that are on in the NBA, the more picks you’ll be able to do each day. With each pick netting you 100-200 VC, you’ll be able to earn a ton of VC on days with a ton of games on. You should try to do these whenever you log on for some easy VC.

Daily Affiliation Reward

Near the beach entrance in the city where you talk to the reps for Rise and Elite there are two wheel spin posts you can interact with each day for rewards depending on the affiliation you joined. Spinning this will net you a random reward, with one of them being a whole bunch of VC, so it’s definitely worth trying out your luck with these each day as well.

Missions

You should always check which missions you have available to complete that can net you some VC. There are quite a few missions across Main, Side, and Season that will net you VC. Many of them are quite easy, and some are even dailies.

MyCareer

Playing and completing NBA games in the MyCareer mode is always one of the most solid and reliable ways to earn yourself some nice VC. You should check what difficulty you’ve got the game set to, as it does have a direct impact on how much you earn per game. Pro is the default and you earn 100% VC for each match completed. If it’s all the way down at Rookie you only earn 30% of the VC per match, and if it’s all the way up on Hall of Fame you earn 160% VC per match. You should pick the highest difficulty you’re comfortable playing on and regularly complete MyCareer matches. On Pro difficulty with the default 5 minute quarters, you’ll be earning around 1K VC per match.

You can get into new matches quickly this year as well. All you need to do is head over to the team training after a match to complete some drills. Then you’ll be able to head right back over to the arena and start the next match. You’ll rack up VC the fastest playing this way!

Those are 5 of the best ways you can earn yourself some VC in NBA 2K24. If you’re progressing your battle pass, doing your dailies, and grinding MyCareer NBA matches, you’ll be able to really start earning those player upgrades and outfits pretty quickly. For more on the game, check out how to unlock all of NBA2k24’s secret builds.