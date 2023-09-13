How to Unlock All of NBA 2K24’s Secret Builds

We all have a few favorite NBA players that have amazed us with how they play the game time and time again. Many of you probably wish your MyCareer character could play like them. Well, in NBA 2K24 you can get one set closer closer to achieving that thanks to secret builds! Here’s how to unlock all of the secret builds in NBA 2K24.

How to Unlock Every Secret Build in NBA 2K24

First thing you’ll want to do is head in to the MyPlayer creator in the MyCareer mode. In here is where you can create custom characters and set their attributes. Before you start building your character, though, take a look at this list of currently known secret builds and which players they correspond to:

Agent Zero – Gilbert Arenas

Air Jordan – Michael Jordan

Baby Boogie – DeMarcus Cousins

Chef – Stephen Curry

Deebo – DeMar DeRozan

Flash – Dwayne Wade

Grandmama – Larry Johnson

Lil Penny – Penny Hardaway

Magic – Magic Johnson

Mamba – Kobe Bryant

Mr. Big Shot – Chauncey Billups

Point God – Chris Paul

Reign Man – Shawn Kemp

Rip – Richard Hamilton

Swipa – De’Arron Fox

The Dream – Hakeem Olajuwon

The Glove – Gary Payton

The Joker – Nikola Jokić

The Klaw – Kawhi Leonard

The Matador – Luka Dončić

The Truth – Paul Pierce

The Worm – Dennis Rodman

Zanos – Zion Williamson

Those are all the players you can recreate in game with a secret build. The thing about secret builds, however, is that they are in fact secret. You’ll have to go through a bit of trial and error in the character creator before NBA 2K24 will tell you you’ve unlocked a secret build. They key is to choose a player you want to recreate and then try and match their real life metrics and stats with your choices in game. Select the player’s exact height, weight, wingspan, position, jersey number. These are all things you should be able to find easily online. Then, think about how this player operates on the court and which stats they would have at each level. For example, Stephen Curry is probably going to have a maxed out three point shot stat, but a low strength stat. One thing that can help is also checking out what the stats for those players were in previous iterations of the 2K franchise.

Once you’ve allocated all the attribute points, keep an eye out for a notification. It should say that you’ve built one of the secret builds listed above! That’s how you can unlock any of the secret builds in NBA 2K24. It can be tricky but if you pull it off you’ll be able to play like one of your favorite players!

If you're looking for more advice on the game, check out how to build a great Point Guard in NBA 2K24.