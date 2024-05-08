Where to Get All Harmony Trailblazer Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail

As a new free version of Honkai: Star Rail‘s protagonist, the Harmony Trailblazer follows the same tradition of having their Eidolons available for free. Here is how you can find all six of them.

How to Unlock All Harmony Trailblazer Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail

Eidolons for the Harmony Trailblazer can be activated via the Shadow of Harmony item. They can be obtained by completing some of the key activities in Penacony.

One Eidolon is obtained by completing the Penacony Trailblaze Mission “In Our Time”, finished in the sub-step “And on the Eighth Day”. This is a few quests and hours after first unlocking the new Path, so you already get a boost to its base form.

Four more Eidolons can be obtained via the Clockie Statue in Golden Hour, where you can deposit all your Clockie Credits in exchange for many rewards. One Shadow of Harmony is given at levels 35 and 45, and two more are obtained when reaching 50. This requires completing a lot of Penacony’s side quests, opening its chests and interacting with various civilians around.

As of 2.2, the final Shadow of Harmony isn’t included in the game yet. Speculation is that it’ll be given as a reward for the upcoming Interlude Trailblaze Mission. This future mission should be arriving during the next patches.

All Harmony Trailblazer Eidolons Effects in Honkai: Star Rail

The Harmony Trailblazer Eidolons focuses on small quality-of-life enhancements for the character, with some direct damage increases on the way. Players should unlock them as soon as they can, as they’re expected to be treated as an “integral” part of the character.

Eidolon 1 – Best Seat in the House

After using Skill for the first time, immediately recovers 1 Skill Point(s).

Eidolon 2 – Jailbreaking Rainbowwalk

When the battle starts, the Trailblazer’s Energy Regeneration Rate increases by 25%, lasting for 3 turn(s).

Eidolon 3 – Sanatorium for Rest Notes

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Eidolon 4 – Dove in Tophat

While the Trailblazer is on the field, increases the Break Effect of all teammates (excluding the Trailblazer), by an amount equal to 15% of the Trailblazer’s Break Effect.

Eidolon 5 – Poem Favors Rhythms of Old

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Eidolon 6 – Tomorrow, Rest in Spotlight

The number of additional DMG applications by the Skill increases by 2.

While limited Harmony units will likely be stronger in many situations, the Harmony Trailblazer‘s Eidolons help them keep being competitive even against the likes of Ruan Mei. And nothing stops you from pairing them in powerful Break-heavy teams.

