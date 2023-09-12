NBA 2K24 Is One of Steam’s Worst-Rated Games

Sorry, basketball fans: NBA 2K24 is one of the worst-rated games on Steam less than a week after its release.

At the time of writing, NBA 2K24 has 2,922 reviews on Steam, the majority of which are negative. According to some sources, the title is now the second-lowest rated title ever on Steam, with only Overwatch 2 being lower. The updates focus on several problems, including the game’s predatory micro-transactions, the choice to keep NBA 2K24 on PC from being crossplay with other platforms, and the fact it’s the “old-gen” version rather than the one releasing on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. There’s a particularly large amount of anger focused on the fact that, even with all those problems, the title costs $59.99 USD. The more expensive Black Mamba Edition of NBA 2K24 costs $99.99 USD on Steam.

The latest entry in the long-running sports series, NBA 2K24 allows players to lead their favorite basketball teams to victory. One of the most popular features is the MyCareer mode, which is a storyline that allows gamers to make their own character and help them rise from obscurity to superstardom.

The controversy surrounding NBA 2K24 shouldn’t come as any surprise to fans of sports games. Over the last few years, there have been numerous examples of low-effort entries in popular ongoing series. These have often resulted in backlash from players unhappy with the idea of paying full price for broken or otherwise flawed games. WWE 2K20, for example, was so infamously bad that the next year’s entry was actually canceled following controversy, and a new installment in the franchise didn’t release until 2022.

NBA 2K24 is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. However, if you’ve gotten this far in the article, you should probably already know why the PC version might not be the version to get.