Niantic Announces Bounsweet For Pokemon GO Community Day May 2024

Pokemon GO players have eagerly awaited which Pokemon will be featured during May Community Day 2024, and Niantic has officially revealed Bounsweet, the Fruit Pokemon, as the star of the show!

Bounsweet to star in May Community Day

On May 6, 2024, the official Pokemon GO X account (formerly Twitter) posted a teaser video captioned #PokemonGOCommunityDay. The footage panned over palm fronds as a Toucannon soared overhead, as indicated by the shadow it cast on the leaves below. Then, moments before the camera shut off, a small pinkish blur jumped from the leaves into the frame.

This teaser was enough to confirm that Bounsweet would, in fact, be the star of the Pokemon GO Community Day in May 2024, but the official confirmation wouldn’t come until a day later.

“Bounsweet, the Fruit Pokemon, is the star of the May Community Day!” a push notification from the Pokemon GO App alerted players around 10 EST on Tuesday, May 7.

When is Bounsweet Community Day in Pokemon GO?

As revealed in a post on the official Pokemon GO blog in February, Bounsweet Community Day will take place on Sunday, May 19, 2024. As per usual, the event will last for three hours, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.

This not only marks the first time players can encounter Shiny Bounsweet in Pokemon GO, but it also introduces the shiny forms for both of Bounsweet’s evolutions. Steenee, its second form, and Tsareena, its third and final evolution, will both have their shiny forms debuted during Bounsweet Community Day.

And while we don’t have any more info at this time, you can bet that Tsareena will learn a special move if it evolves during the event. There should also be a bit of time after the event ends where you can evolve Tsareena for the bonus evolution move.

