It feels like the NBA 2K series has only been taking steps backwards with their PC releases. You don’t need to look far into the reviews on Steam for the games last few yearly iterations to see that the PC version has a lot of problems. Not only are there issues with cheating and performance, but PC has also been given the “old-gen” treatment, which has left some wondering if NBA 2K24 is next-gen or not on the platform. We’ve got the answer for you.

Is NBA 2K24 Next Gen on PC?

Old-gen means players on Steam are getting the same toned-down version of the game that’s shipping for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This version of the title lacks many of the new cutting-edge features, systems, and graphical fidelity of the versions of the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Players on PC will once again be receiving a very disappointing release. Not only will NBA 2K24 be missing the new crossplay feature that next gen consoles get, but they will still be stuck with the “old-gen” version of the game. Taking a quick look through the current Steam reviews is pretty revealing about how players feel about the choice. NBA 2K24 sits at a “Mostly Negative” rating at the time of writing on Steam, which speaks for itself.

The PC release of 2K24 isn’t next-gen, which is really disappointing to see. At this rate, long-time players will be starting to wonder if 2K should even keep releasing the PC version with the lack of effort they’re putting in to the platform!

NBA 2K24 is available now for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Old-gen versions of the game, which don’t have many of the new features, are also out on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.