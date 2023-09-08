With PlayStation 5s becoming more accessible in 2023 after a long drought, players are split across different consoles now more than ever. The biggest basketball game of the year, NBA 2K24, has officially launched, and you may be wondering if you’ll be able to play alongside your friends on other consoles. Well, I have some good news and some bad news you around NBA 2K24 crossplay.

Does NBA 2K24 Have Crossplay?

Good news for fans of the NBA game series! For the first time ever in the history of the franchise, PlayStation and Xbox players alike will be able to enjoy full crossplay support. Players had been complaining for a long time about the lack of crossplay in the series. Developer Visual Concepts listened, and now you can finally go dunk on your friends. It no longer matters if they’re team green or team blue. The crossplay will work across all game modes that offer multiplayer content in the game, which is exciting to see. More players to take on and less time waiting for a match are always nice.

The bad news is that this will be a feature only available for the “next gen” version of the game. That means players on PS5, Xbox Series X and S will get the ability to crossplay with each other. PS4, Xbox One and PC are stuck with the “old gen” version of the new title and will miss out on the new crossplay feature.

For the first time ever NBA game series there will be crossplay for 2K24. Just make sure you’re playing the game on a next gen console or you’ll be missing out on crossplay!

NBA 2K24 is available now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Now, get out there and start dunking on your friends.