Nintendo Announces When It’s Going to Announce the Successor to the Switch

Rumors about the Switch 2 have been running rampant for years, with insiders revealing information about its screen size and capabilities. Well, Nintendo isn’t ready to show off the system just yet, but it is ready to announce when that announcement will come.

In a statment posted to the company’s official X account, Nintendo President Furukawa revealed when people can expect to learn more about the new console. “We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year,” the post explained. “It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015. We will be holding a Nintendo Direct this June regarding the Nintendo Switch software lineup for the latter half of 2024, but please be aware that there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during that presentation.”

For anyone unfamiliar with business lingo, the current fiscal year runs until March 31, 2025. That may sound like a long wait just for an announcement, but it’ll be worth it if reports about the system turn out to be accurate.

Late last year, Nintendo reportedly showed off the Switch 2 to developers at Gamescom 2023. They were given several demos to try out, including an upgraded version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Epic’s The Matrix Awakens, which was made in Unreal Engine 5, meaning the system may be just as powerful as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Despite a new system being on the way, the Switch still has some life left in it, with Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Star Wars: Hunters set to release on the system later this year.

