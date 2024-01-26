The Nintendo Switch 2 Might Have a Massive Screen

Gamers were eagerly anticipating the Switch successor launch in September 2024. That turned out to just be a guess, though, but an Omdia analyst is predicting the Nintendo Switch 2 will launch with a massive LCD screen.

The news about the big screen hit the Internet via Bloomberg. Omdia analyst, Hiroshi Hayase, states Nintendo’s next console will indeed launch this year with an 8-inch LCD screen. Unfortunately, it will not be an OLED screen, but I guess Nintendo either wants to keep costs down or sell a fancier model later down the line.

An 8-inch screen would make the Nintendo Switch 2 the console/handheld with the largest built-in screen. If you like math and comparing objects, the Switch Lite has a 5.5-inch screen, the original Switch has a 6.2-inch screen, and the OLED has a 7-inch screen. Even the mighty Steam Deck’s OLED screen is 7.4 inches.

While it has been reported that Sharp Corp. is supplying LCD panels for the Switch successor, Nintendo itself has not commented on the system’s existence. Reports claim that Nintendo showed off the Switch 2 at Gamescom late last year by letting developers play demos, including one of an upgraded version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

However, once again, none of this information is concrete, but if it does end up being true, the Nintendo Switch 2 would be a massive system to carry around. It definitely would not fit in your pocket or even in a standard carrying case, but perhaps you could use it as an impromptu weapon should the need arise.

If you're looking for more information about the Nintendo Switch, here's an answer to whether Pocketpair's new survival game, Palworld, is available on the system.