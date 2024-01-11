Everyone always has eyes for the next big thing, and that’s even truer when it comes to video games and consoles. It’s not about that game you’re playing right now but the one that may come out next year. Unfortunately, that Nintendo Switch 2 release date is just a guess.

Since before the Switch OLED even hit shelves, there have been rumors of a new Switch model coming from Nintendo. Adding fuel to the fire is Ai Shark, which announced recently via a press release found by Digital Trends that it was reviving GameShark, one of the more iconic cheat code brands, in September 2024 and releasing it to “…coincide with the Nintendo Switch 2.”

That would mean diehard Nintendo fans could find the next Switch in time for the holidays and expect releases set for later this year to be made for the system. Unfortunately, that September 2024 release date is far from set in stone.

Related: I No Longer Want Wind Waker and Twilight Princess on Nintendo Switch

According to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier on X, Ai Shark wasn’t attempting to spoil the release date of the Nintendo Switch 2 with its announcement. “FYI: An Ai Shark spokesperson tells me they’re just guessing about the next Nintendo console’s release date,” he said.

Now, as disappointing as that is, industry experts have been tracking the story of a Switch follow-up for some time. In fact, despite not officially announcing a new system, Nintendo reportedly showed off the Switch 2 to developers during Gamescom late last year, providing an upgraded version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to try out. So, while the fake date will likely come as a massive disappointment, it’s far from the end of the story.

If you’re in the market for more Nintendo content, here’s a list of the best Switch games of 2023.