Dave the Diver x Godzilla DLC Gets Release Date, Will Only Be Available for a Limited Time

Dave the Diver is a popular little game, so much so it has crossed over with other titles. Now, there has been an announcement Dave the Diver will get free Godzilla DLC, albeit for a limited time only.

Details on the upcoming content were revealed at PlayStation.Blog. The May 23 release date for the expansion had this asterisk accompanying it: “Dave the Diver— Godzilla Content Pack is a time-limited free DLC, only available from May 23 until November 23.” This likely means players can only access the Kaiju content between those dates. It is unlikely this addendum means gamers can purchase the DLC afterward or access it as long as they download it before November 23.

Many details about the Godzilla DLC were shared on PlayStation’s website, along with some gameplay. The DLC is part of the celebration for Godzilla’s 70th anniversary. In the expansion, Dave the Diver encounters a weakened Godzilla in the depths of the Blue Hole. It looks like the creature will need assistance from Dave in fighting another Kaiju, Ebirah, a character from the 1966 Godzilla film. Dave must use the G-Force submarine to penetrate Ebirah’s crab-like shell. Will Dave get help from Godzilla in defeating this other monster? Signs and screenshots point to “yes.”

While this is certainly a wonderful and coherent crossover for Dave the Diver, the limited time aspect of it stings. Sure, there is the possibility some in-game, Godzilla-like items might be granted to players for participating in the DLC. These hypothetical additions may even be accessible well after the November 23 end date, like the Assassin’s Creed outfit in FFXV. But the exciting part of it all is meeting Godzilla and helping him destroy an even bigger threat. This crossover just goes to show how limited licensing a popular IP can really be.

