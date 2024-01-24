It’s only natural that fans of Game Freak’s biggest series, Pokémon, would want to check out a game that more or less advertises itself as “Pokémon with guns.” However, is Palworld even available on Nintendo Switch?

What Is Palworld?

Currently taking the world by storm, Pocketpair’s Palworld has all corners of the Internet talking. In fact, despite a plagiarism controversy that claims the title stole designs from Pokémon, the game has already sold millions of copies and doesn’t appear to be slowing down. That’s because Palworld‘s premise offers something unique for fans of survival games and RPGs.

Players are dropped into the wilderness of Palworld and tasked with creating a Base by gathering resources and capturing creatures known as Pals. There are also plenty of bosses to take down as players try to become the master of Palworld. However, with PC and Xbox players having all this fun, it makes one wonder if Palworld is playable on Switch.

Is Palworld on Nintendo Switch?

When Palworld entered its early access period, it came out on PC via Steam and Game Pass and on Xbox. That has been enough to make it one of the most-played games in the world, but there’s always room for growth.

After Pocketpair revealed that it was open to bringing its massive game to PlayStation, the head of the PlayStation Indies initiative, Shohei Yoshida, teased that the powers that be would be looking into getting Palworld on the console. Unfortunately, it’s unclear if the people at Nintendo are as motivated.

There has been no discussion of Palworld getting a Nintendo Switch version, and that’s probably for the best since the game has been ruffling some feathers in the Pokémon community.

Palworld Early Access is available now.