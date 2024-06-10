RoCitizens Official Image
Image via @Firebrand1
Category:
Video Games
Codes

RoCitizens Codes (June 2024)

Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|
Published: Jun 10, 2024 11:24 am

Updated: June 10, 2024

We searched for the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

Live your best Roblox life and achieve everything you can’t in the real one. Affordable housing, good wages, endless summer, and more vacation time than you know what to do with—all of this is possible and made easier with RoCitizens codes.

All RoCitizens List

Active RoCitizens Codes

  • koob: Use for $85
  • partypooper: Use for a Bathroom Boutiques Toilet Plunger
  • goodneighbor: Use for Amazing Awards Group award
  • discordance: Use for Amazing Awards Discord award
  • SweetTweets: Use for Amazing Awards Twitter award
  • truefriend: Use for Amazing Awards Pet Rock
  • rosebud: Use for $3,000
  • easteregg: Use for $1,337
  • code: Use for $10

Expired RoCitizens Codes

  • partytime
  • valentine2024
  • happy2024
  • christmas23
  • rocitizens10th
  • abitlastminute
  • scrapshop
  • smokinghot
  • valentines22
  • gifttoyou

Related: Tea Time Dessert Buffet Codes

How to Redeem Codes in RoCitizens 

To redeem RoCitizens codes, just follow these steps:

RoCitizens How to redeem codes
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Rocitizens in Roblox.
  2. Press the shopping cart icon in the bottom-right corner.
  3. Click the blue cogwheel icon at the bottom of the menu on the left of the new window.
  4. Enter a code in the Enter Code text box.
  5. Hit Enter and enjoy your goodies.

If you want to play more RP Roblox games with freebies, check out our Roblox Livetopia Codes and Brookhaven RP Codes articles, too!

Post Tag:
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
RoCitizens
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.