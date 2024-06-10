RoCitizens Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 10, 2024 We searched for the latest codes!

Live your best Roblox life and achieve everything you can’t in the real one. Affordable housing, good wages, endless summer, and more vacation time than you know what to do with—all of this is possible and made easier with RoCitizens codes.

All RoCitizens List

Active RoCitizens Codes

koob : Use for $85

: Use for $85 partypooper : Use for a Bathroom Boutiques Toilet Plunger

: Use for a Bathroom Boutiques Toilet Plunger goodneighbor : Use for Amazing Awards Group award

: Use for Amazing Awards Group award discordance: Use for Amazing Awards Discord award

Use for Amazing Awards Discord award SweetTweets: Use for Amazing Awards Twitter award

Use for Amazing Awards Twitter award truefriend: Use for Amazing Awards Pet Rock

Use for Amazing Awards Pet Rock rosebud: Use for $3,000

Use for $3,000 easteregg : Use for $1,337

: Use for $1,337 code: Use for $10

Expired RoCitizens Codes

show more partytime

valentine2024

happy2024

christmas23

rocitizens10th

abitlastminute

scrapshop

smokinghot

valentines22

gifttoyou show less

How to Redeem Codes in RoCitizens

To redeem RoCitizens codes, just follow these steps:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Rocitizens in Roblox. Press the shopping cart icon in the bottom-right corner. Click the blue cogwheel icon at the bottom of the menu on the left of the new window. Enter a code in the Enter Code text box. Hit Enter and enjoy your goodies.

If you want to play more RP Roblox games with freebies, check out our Roblox Livetopia Codes and Brookhaven RP Codes articles, too!

