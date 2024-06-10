RoCitizens Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 10, 2024
Live your best Roblox life and achieve everything you can’t in the real one. Affordable housing, good wages, endless summer, and more vacation time than you know what to do with—all of this is possible and made easier with RoCitizens codes.
All RoCitizens List
Active RoCitizens Codes
- koob: Use for $85
- partypooper: Use for a Bathroom Boutiques Toilet Plunger
- goodneighbor: Use for Amazing Awards Group award
- discordance: Use for Amazing Awards Discord award
- SweetTweets: Use for Amazing Awards Twitter award
- truefriend: Use for Amazing Awards Pet Rock
- rosebud: Use for $3,000
- easteregg: Use for $1,337
- code: Use for $10
Expired RoCitizens Codes
- partytime
- valentine2024
- happy2024
- christmas23
- rocitizens10th
- abitlastminute
- scrapshop
- smokinghot
- valentines22
- gifttoyou
How to Redeem Codes in RoCitizens
To redeem RoCitizens codes, just follow these steps:
- Open Rocitizens in Roblox.
- Press the shopping cart icon in the bottom-right corner.
- Click the blue cogwheel icon at the bottom of the menu on the left of the new window.
- Enter a code in the Enter Code text box.
- Hit Enter and enjoy your goodies.
