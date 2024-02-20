It’s never fun to be the Squidward in the SpongeBob meme where he’s looking out of the window at his neighbors playing outside without him, and that’s how Xbox players feel right now. However, the discussion around whether Helldivers 2 is coming to Xbox isn’t cut and dry.

Is Helldivers 2 Coming to Xbox?

For those gamers who have been living under a rock, Helldivers 2 is Sony Interactive Entertainment’s newest third-person shooter, developed by Arrowhead. The game drops players into a battlefield littered with either bugs or robots, and it’s up to them to do away with the enemy and provide peace and freedom. There are a few other bells and whistles that have helped make Helldivers 2 a hit, pushing the game to over 400,000 concurrent players on Steam.

However, with PlayStation and PC players talking nonstop about this new title, Xbox users are wondering when they’ll be able to to fight for democracy in Helldivers 2. Tens of thousands of people have signed a petition asking Sony to release an Xbox port of the game. And not long after announcing that a select few Xbox-exclusive games are coming to other consoles, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer even addressed Helldiver 2‘s exclusivity.

“I’m not exactly sure who it helps in the industry by not being on Xbox. If you try to twist yourself to say, like, somehow that benefited somebody somewhere,” Spencer told Game File (via Game Rant). “But I get it. There’s a legacy in console gaming that we’re going to benefit by shipping games and not putting them on other places. We do the same thing.”

That’s probably not the answer Xbox gamers wanted to hear, and Sony has yet to address the grassroots campaign. So, as it stands, there appears to be no movement on making Helldivers 2 available to Xbox users.

Helldivers 2 is available on PlayStation and PC.