Sea of Thieves & More Xbox Exclusives Headed to PS5, Nintendo Switch

Rumors have been floating around that Xbox was going out of business because it was planning to bring exclusives to rival platforms. Today, it has been confirmed that four Xbox-exclusive titles, including Sea of Thieves, will be coming to the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

Gamers can watch the interview confirming the news below:

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer did not mention what the four games are but did say they are not Starfield or Indiana Jones. However, sources told The Verge the four titles coming to Switch and PS5 are Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, Sea of Thieves, and Grounded.

While Spencer said Microsoft is still committed to the Xbox brand (indeed, Xbox president Sarah Bond said they are making a next-gen console), he believes there will be fewer exclusives in the future:

“I do have a fundamental belief that over the next five or ten years exclusive games, games that are exclusive to one piece of hardware, are going to be a smaller and smaller part of the game industry.”

Despite the fact Spencer ruled out Starfield and Indiana Jones being part of the four games coming to other platforms, it doesn’t mean they will never be ported, either. During the podcast, he said, “I don’t think we should as an industry ever rule out a game going to any other platform.” Rumors have already been going around about those two games, specifically.

I think it is safe to say things aren’t all doom and gloom at Microsoft. Not every game it develops or publishes will come to other systems. It’s just that the industry is changing, and the more players that get to play a fun game, the better. Unless you are Nintendo – it can get away with exclusivity due to its market stranglehold.