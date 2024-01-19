Here’s Who the Voice Actor for Indiana Jones Is in The Great Circle

After the first trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle dropped, people have been asking just who the voice actor is for the titular hero, so here’s your answer.

Who Plays Indiana Jones in the New Game, Answered

While the the trailer features Harrison Ford’s likeness as the character he made iconic, he’s not the voice of Indiana Jones in The Great Circle. In the game, he’ll instead be voiced by Troy Baker, one of the most iconic actors in the business right now.

In terms of his previous credits, you’ll likely know Baker as Joel Miller in The Last of Us franchise. Although he didn’t reprise his role for the HBO Max show, he did actually appear in the production, playing “James” in the episode “When We Are in Need.”

Outside of that role, Baker has played such DC characters as Batman, Two-Face, and The Joker. He’s also appeared as Sam Drake in the Uncharted franchise, Pagan Min in Far Cry 4, and Jake Muller in Resident Evil 6. He’s received a ton of accolades for his work and been nominated for several BAFTAs and a The Game Award for Best Performance.

Baker’s turn as Indiana Jones comes in 1937, between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. Like in those movies, the beloved adventurer/archaeologist will traverse the world and go up against Nazis and other fascists. As revealed by the game’s trailer, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is mostly first-person, though it will occasionally use a third-person perspective.

Other actors involved in the project include Alessandra Mastronardi as Gina Lombardi, Tony Todd as Locus, and Marios Gavrilis as Emmerich Voss.

And that’s who the voice actor is for Indiana Jones in The Great Circle. Developed by MachineGames and published by Bethesda Softworks, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is slated for release at some point in 2024. A more-specific date is not available as of this article’s most recent update.