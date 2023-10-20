All Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Video Game) Voice Actors & Cast List

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is one of those games where, when you’re playing, you’ll hear a voice and think about just how familiar they sound. In this list we’ve put together we’ll go over all the key voice actors and cast in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, so that anytime you’re thinking a character sounds familiar, you can check who they are here!

List of Main Voice Actors in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

There are a whole bunch of talented voice actors who’ve put their vocals to work on this title. I’ve always admired how perfectly cast the characters have been in the previous Spider-Man games. The story has always felt extra immersive just because of how believable the characters sounded. It looks like we’re in good hands once again with another stacked cast ready to deliver another truly immersive experience in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Without further adieu, here’s the run down on who’s playing which character in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2:

With Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter returning to voice Peter Parker and Miles Morales respectively in the sequel, we know we’re in for a treat. They both did such an amazing job of bringing those characters to life in the previous titles. I’m excited to experience their performance in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Venom is a character that features heavily in this game and I’ll be very curious to see how Tony Todd plays him. If you’ve ever watch the The Flash TV series, you’ll recognize him as the villain Zoom from the show. I personally thought Zoom’s voicing was really cool, and so I’m sure Tony Todd will be able to bring energy to the big gooey monstrosity we all love!

Those are all the main voice actors in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. We’ve got a great cast here and I’m sure their talent will shine through their performance of the characters.

