Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is here and, unlike some games I could mention, it’s playable from the disc. But it does also have a heft 30+ gig launch day patch, which Insomniac recommend you install. So if you’re wondering just what it does, here are all day 1 patch notes for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

What Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s Big Launch-Day Patch Does

Do you have to install Marvel Spider-Man 2’s day 1 patch? You don’t have to, though your PlayStation 5 will encourage you to do so and will probably download it in the background.

Insomniac recommends you download it too, but one difference between the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is that if you’re online you can still fire the game up without it.

Related: Is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Coming to PC or PlayStation 4 (PS4)?

So, what does this chunky patch do? The patch notes mention that there are various unspecified ‘additional fixes and improvements.’ But there are some specific changes the developer has detailed.

For example, the update squashes a bug that meant you could find yourself unable to progress past the suit tutorial, effectively locking you out of the story. The opening sequence is also a bit prettier, though we doubt it’s full-on potato mode pre-patch.

And there are a handful of new features, too. You can enable auto-heal which will automatically drain focus to give you back a chunk of health.

Plus, you can change the speaker mode to stop Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 speaking through your controller, which is handy if you’re using headphones.

Here’s everything the patch (version 1.001.002) does, or at least all the fixes Insomniac has detailed in the patch notes.

New Features:

Vibration Setting: Switch between Experiential, Functional, or None

Switch between Experiential, Functional, or None Auto Heal : When enabled, if a full Focus Bar is available, use it to automatically heal when under the specified amount of health

: When enabled, if a full Focus Bar is available, use it to automatically heal when under the specified amount of health Controller Speaker Mode: Switch between Experiential, Functional, or Off

Switch between Experiential, Functional, or Off High Contrast Perfect Dodge: Apply a high contrast color to the Perfect Dodge effect to improve visual clarity

General Fixes & Polish:

Improved the visual fidelity of the opening gameplay sequence

Addressed an issue where the player’s progression could become blocked during the Suit Tutorial

General polish updates

Improved performance and stability

Various additional fixes and improvements

And those are all the day 1 patch notes for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out all the pre-order bonuses you can get for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.