Push-Up Training Simulator Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 31, 2024
Added a new code!
To become the strongest player on the server, you have to train to build muscle and fight others to gain strength. Pets will help you train more efficiently, but you need Gems to purchase them. Redeem Push-Up Training Simulator codes to get free Gems, Potions, and other freebies!
All Push-Up Training Simulator Codes List
Working Push-Up Training Simulator Codes
- NEW: Use for 300 Gems (New)
- RELEASE: Use for a x2 Strength Potion
Expired Push-Up Training Simulator Codes
- There are no expired Push-Up Training Simulator codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Push-Up Training Simulator
Follow these instructions to redeem Push-Up Training Simulator codes:
- Open Push-Up Training Simulator on Roblox.
- Click the cogwheel icon in the top-left corner of the screen.
- Insert a working code into the ENTER CODE field.
- Click the REDEEM button to get rewards.
Published: Jul 31, 2024 05:00 am