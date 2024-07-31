Push-Up Training Simulator promo image
Push-Up Training Simulator Codes (July 2024)

Image of Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic
|

Published: Jul 31, 2024

Updated: July 31, 2024

Added a new code!

To become the strongest player on the server, you have to train to build muscle and fight others to gain strength. Pets will help you train more efficiently, but you need Gems to purchase them. Redeem Push-Up Training Simulator codes to get free Gems, Potions, and other freebies!

All Push-Up Training Simulator Codes List

Working Push-Up Training Simulator Codes

  • NEW: Use for 300 Gems (New)
  • RELEASE: Use for a x2 Strength Potion

Expired Push-Up Training Simulator Codes

  • There are no expired Push-Up Training Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Push-Up Training Simulator

Follow these instructions to redeem Push-Up Training Simulator codes:

How to redeem codes in Push Up Training Simulator
  1. Open Push-Up Training Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Click the cogwheel icon in the top-left corner of the screen.
  3. Insert a working code into the ENTER CODE field.
  4. Click the REDEEM button to get rewards.

Kristina Timotic is a Codes Staff Writer who prides herself on her research abilities. No code will remain unredeemed on her watch! When she's not forced to watch Masha and the Bear with her toddler, she enjoys beating her husband in Halo, playing Asterix and Obelix XXL on Nintendo Switch, and watching makeup tutorials on YouTube.