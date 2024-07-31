Push-Up Training Simulator Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 31, 2024 Added a new code!

To become the strongest player on the server, you have to train to build muscle and fight others to gain strength. Pets will help you train more efficiently, but you need Gems to purchase them. Redeem Push-Up Training Simulator codes to get free Gems, Potions, and other freebies!

All Push-Up Training Simulator Codes List

Working Push-Up Training Simulator Codes

NEW : Use for 300 Gems (New)

: Use for 300 Gems RELEASE: Use for a x2 Strength Potion

Expired Push-Up Training Simulator Codes

There are no expired Push-Up Training Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Push-Up Training Simulator

Follow these instructions to redeem Push-Up Training Simulator codes:

Image by The Escapist

Open Push-Up Training Simulator on Roblox. Click the cogwheel icon in the top-left corner of the screen. Insert a working code into the ENTER CODE field. Click the REDEEM button to get rewards.

