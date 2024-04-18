Sixpack Simulator promo image
Image via Wazaa Studios
Category:
Video Games
Codes

Sixpack Simulator Codes (April 2024)

Image of Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic
|
Published: Apr 18, 2024 08:10 am

Updated: April 18, 2024

Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

To defeat even the strongest NPCs in push-up battles, you need to train hard and build muscle by clicking on the screen. If you want to make your fitness journey easier, consider redeeming Sixpack Simulator codes to get Wins, Potions, and other valuable freebies!

All Sixpack Simulator Codes List

Sixpack Simulator Codes (Working)

  • LimitedWins: Use for x2 Win Potions and x1 Strength Potion
  • abs2024: Use for x50 Wins, x10k Strength, and x1 Strength Potion
  • LimitedStrength: Use for x10 Strength, x1 Lucky Potion, x1 Machine Potion, x1 Win Potion, and x2 Strength Potions
  • welcome: Use for x750 Strength and x1 Win Potion
  • Gains4u: Use for x2 Machine Potions and x2 Strength Potions

Sixpack Simulator Codes (Expired)

  • There are no expired Six Pack Simulator codes.

Related: Roblox Strongman Simulator Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Sixpack Simulator

Follow our instructions below to redeem Sixpack Simulator codes:

How to redeem codes in Sixpack Simulator
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Sixpack Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes button on the right side of the screen.
  3. Enter your code into the Your code here text box.
  4. Click on Claim to get your reward.

If you’re in the mood for similar games, read our Strength Simulator Codes and Arcade Punch Simulator Codes articles to learn how to get free goodies in those experiences as well.

Post Tag:
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
Sixpack Simulator
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Titan Wars Tower Defense Codes (April 2024)
Titan Wars Tower Defense Official Art
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Titan Wars Tower Defense Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Catching Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Catching Simulator Official Artwork
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Catching Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Death Bumper Car Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Death Bumper Car.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Death Bumper Car Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Titan Wars Tower Defense Codes (April 2024)
Titan Wars Tower Defense Official Art
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Titan Wars Tower Defense Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Catching Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Catching Simulator Official Artwork
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Catching Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Death Bumper Car Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Death Bumper Car.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Death Bumper Car Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 18, 2024
Author
Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic is a Codes Staff Writer who prides herself on her research abilities. No code will remain unredeemed on her watch! When she's not forced to watch Masha and the Bear with her toddler, she enjoys beating her husband in Halo, playing Asterix and Obelix XXL on Nintendo Switch, and watching makeup tutorials on YouTube.