Sixpack Simulator Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 18, 2024
Added new codes!
To defeat even the strongest NPCs in push-up battles, you need to train hard and build muscle by clicking on the screen. If you want to make your fitness journey easier, consider redeeming Sixpack Simulator codes to get Wins, Potions, and other valuable freebies!
All Sixpack Simulator Codes List
Sixpack Simulator Codes (Working)
- LimitedWins: Use for x2 Win Potions and x1 Strength Potion
- abs2024: Use for x50 Wins, x10k Strength, and x1 Strength Potion
- LimitedStrength: Use for x10 Strength, x1 Lucky Potion, x1 Machine Potion, x1 Win Potion, and x2 Strength Potions
- welcome: Use for x750 Strength and x1 Win Potion
- Gains4u: Use for x2 Machine Potions and x2 Strength Potions
Sixpack Simulator Codes (Expired)
- There are no expired Six Pack Simulator codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Sixpack Simulator
Follow our instructions below to redeem Sixpack Simulator codes:
- Open Sixpack Simulator on Roblox.
- Click the Codes button on the right side of the screen.
- Enter your code into the Your code here text box.
- Click on Claim to get your reward.
If you’re in the mood for similar games, read our Strength Simulator Codes and Arcade Punch Simulator Codes articles to learn how to get free goodies in those experiences as well.
