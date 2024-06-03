Monster Ghoul Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 3, 2024 Added new codes!

In this Tokyo-Ghoul-inspired experience, you get to choose whether you want to play as a Ghoul or a member of the Commission of Counter Ghoul (CCC). Regardless of your choice, consider redeeming Monster Ghoul codes to get a ton of Yen and RC for free!

All Monster Ghoul Codes List

Working Monster Ghoul Codes

!Sub2immjay : Use for 300K Yen and 100K RC

: Use for 300K Yen and 100K RC !SorryForDelay : Use for 1.3M Yen and 400K RC

: Use for 1.3M Yen and 400K RC !MonsterGhoulBigUpdate : Use for 2M Yen and 1M RC

: Use for 2M Yen and 1M RC !UpdateReleased : Use for 2M Yen and 500K RC

: Use for 2M Yen and 500K RC !NewFuruta : Use for 1M Yen and 600K RC

: Use for 1M Yen and 600K RC !QuinxIsHere : Use for 1M Yen and 600K RC

: Use for 1M Yen and 600K RC !DataReset: Use for 1M Yen and 1M RC

Expired Monster Ghoul Codes show more !100KVisits

!11PM

!Beta

!250KVisits

!NewUpdate

!THNXFORSUPPORTS

!TakizwaK2

!Released

!MonsterGhoul

!2M+Visits+Hollow

!CrabEto

!13K+Favs

!UTA

!1KFavs

!1M+Visits

!Updates show less

How to Redeem Codes in Monster Ghoul

To redeem Monster Ghoul codes, follow the instructions below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Monster Ghoul on Roblox. Click the chat button in the top-left area of the screen. Enter a code that you want to redeem into the chat box. Press Enter on your keyboard or click the arrow button next to the chat box to claim your reward.

