Monster Ghoul Codes (June 2024)

Published: Jun 3, 2024 06:53 am

Updated: June 3, 2024

Added new codes!

In this Tokyo-Ghoul-inspired experience, you get to choose whether you want to play as a Ghoul or a member of the Commission of Counter Ghoul (CCC). Regardless of your choice, consider redeeming Monster Ghoul codes to get a ton of Yen and RC for free!

All Monster Ghoul Codes List

Working Monster Ghoul Codes

  • !Sub2immjay: Use for 300K Yen and 100K RC
  • !SorryForDelay: Use for 1.3M Yen and 400K RC
  • !MonsterGhoulBigUpdate: Use for 2M Yen and 1M RC
  • !UpdateReleased: Use for 2M Yen and 500K RC
  • !NewFuruta: Use for 1M Yen and 600K RC
  • !QuinxIsHere: Use for 1M Yen and 600K RC
  • !DataReset: Use for 1M Yen and 1M RC

Expired Monster Ghoul Codes

!100KVisits
!11PM
!Beta
!250KVisits
!NewUpdate
!THNXFORSUPPORTS
!TakizwaK2
!Released
!MonsterGhoul
!2M+Visits+Hollow
!CrabEto
!13K+Favs
!UTA
!1KFavs
!1M+Visits
!Updates

How to Redeem Codes in Monster Ghoul

To redeem Monster Ghoul codes, follow the instructions below:

  1. Launch Monster Ghoul on Roblox.
  2. Click the chat button in the top-left area of the screen.
  3. Enter a code that you want to redeem into the chat box.
  4. Press Enter on your keyboard or click the arrow button next to the chat box to claim your reward.

For more anime-inspired titles, check out our Project Ghoul Codes and RoCasting Online Beta Codes articles to find out how to get free goodies.

