Choose your first element and dive into RoCasting Online Beta on Roblox. Learn how to combine abilities, master new techniques, and utilize your favorite powers to fight off various NPCs. Remember to use Robending Online Beta codes for various freebies like Spins and Resets whenever possible!

All RoCasting Online Beta Codes List

RoCasting Online Beta Codes (Working)

SorryMobile : Use for 5 Spins

: Use for 5 Spins YurlDoubleDrops1 : Use for 15 minutes of 2x Drop Rate

: Use for 15 minutes of 2x Drop Rate ForwardsWeGo : Use for a New Character Slot

: Use for a New Character Slot YurlGoat1 : Use for 8 Spins

: Use for 8 Spins DoubleDrop : Use for 20 minutes of 2x Drop Rate

: Use for 20 minutes of 2x Drop Rate Gyattso : Use for 15 Spins

: Use for 15 Spins Customize2 : Use for Character Customization Reset

: Use for Character Customization Reset CustomizeYesYeah: Use for Character Customization Reset

RoCasting Online Beta Codes (Expired)

SorryFix

DualSubs

5kLikesFreeCustomization

4kLikes

Series

Upd1Slot

Release

Upd1Customize

Fixes

Console

Upd1Spins

How to Redeem Codes in RoCasting Online Beta

Redeeming Robending Online Beta (also known as RoCasting Online Beta) codes is straightforward. Follow our step-by-step instructions below to get your freebies in seconds:

Launch Robending Online Beta on Roblox. Press M on your keyboard and choose the cogwheel on the left side. Insert a code from our list (or copy and paste it) into the Enter Code pop-up text box. Hit ENTER to grab your prizes!

If you want to test your skills in similar Roblox games, check out our Peroxide Codes and Project Ghoul Codes articles and grab valuable freebies for those titles, too!