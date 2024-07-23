Anime Strike Simulator Codes (July 2024)

Anime Strike Simulator in-game screenshot
If you’re an anime fan, you’ve probably daydreamed about disappearing into one of the colorful worlds. Anime Strike Simulator provides a healthy dose of escapism, with many quests and battles thrown into the mix. Unlocking new kingdoms might feel slow, so redeem Anime Strike Simulator codes to skip some clicking.  

All Anime Strike Simulator Codes List

Anime Strike Simulator Codes (Working)

  • 2.5KLIKES: Use for 100 Magic Crystals, 1 Damage Potion, 1 Power Potion, 1 Luck Potion, and 1 Star Potion
  • 1KLIKES: Use for 100 Magic Crystals, 1 Damage Potion, 1 Power Potion, 1 Luck Potion, and 1 Star Potion
  • FixBugs: Use for 100 Magic Crystals, 1 Damage Potion, 1 Power Potion, 1 Luck Potion, and 1 Star Potion
  • Release: Use for 1 Damage Potion, 1 Power Potion, 1 Luck Potion, and 1 Star Potion

Anime Strike Simulator Codes (Expired)

  • There are currently no expired Anime Strike Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Strike Simulator

You can redeem all the Anime Strike Simulator codes easily by following the tutorial below:

How to redeem Anime Strike Simulator codes
Image by The Escapist
  1. Open Anime Strike Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Click the speech bubble icon on the left side of the screen.
  3. Enter a code into the Write Code text box.
  4. Press Confirm to get the rewards.

If you’re in the mood for more free rewards in other similar games, make sure to check out our Anime Souls Simulator X Codes and Anime Destiny Simulator Codes articles, too.

Maja Kovačević is a Codes Team Writer who enjoys the challenge of a hunt for the latest Roblox codes. She fell in love with gaming at the tail end of the nineties after a journey through the original Prince of Persia and has kept that passion ever since. When not busy with experimental arts and crafts, you can often find her pursuing new intriguing indie games or indulging her love for sports by playing a round of FIFA.