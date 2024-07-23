Anime Strike Simulator Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 23, 2024 Added new codes!

If you’re an anime fan, you’ve probably daydreamed about disappearing into one of the colorful worlds. Anime Strike Simulator provides a healthy dose of escapism, with many quests and battles thrown into the mix. Unlocking new kingdoms might feel slow, so redeem Anime Strike Simulator codes to skip some clicking.

Anime Strike Simulator Codes

Anime Strike Simulator Codes (Working)

2.5KLIKES : Use for 100 Magic Crystals, 1 Damage Potion, 1 Power Potion, 1 Luck Potion, and 1 Star Potion

: Use for 100 Magic Crystals, 1 Damage Potion, 1 Power Potion, 1 Luck Potion, and 1 Star Potion 1KLIKES : Use for 100 Magic Crystals, 1 Damage Potion, 1 Power Potion, 1 Luck Potion, and 1 Star Potion

: Use for 100 Magic Crystals, 1 Damage Potion, 1 Power Potion, 1 Luck Potion, and 1 Star Potion FixBugs : Use for 100 Magic Crystals, 1 Damage Potion, 1 Power Potion, 1 Luck Potion, and 1 Star Potion

: Use for 100 Magic Crystals, 1 Damage Potion, 1 Power Potion, 1 Luck Potion, and 1 Star Potion Release: Use for 1 Damage Potion, 1 Power Potion, 1 Luck Potion, and 1 Star Potion

Anime Strike Simulator Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Anime Strike Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Strike Simulator

You can redeem all the Anime Strike Simulator codes easily by following the tutorial below:

Open Anime Strike Simulator in Roblox. Click the speech bubble icon on the left side of the screen. Enter a code into the Write Code text box. Press Confirm to get the rewards.

