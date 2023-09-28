Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, featuring the long-awaited team-up of Peter Parker and Miles Morales, is finally landing on PlayStation 5. But if you’ve yet to dive into the new-gen console or prefer to web-sling on Windows, you might be wondering is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 coming to PC or PlayStation 4 (PS4)? Here’s the answer.

Here Are the Platforms Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is On

Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is on PlayStation 5, as you might expect. It’s absolutely going to drive PlayStation 5 sales, now that you can actually buy them. Sony have even put out a special Spider-Man themed PS5. However, the game is not going to be coming to PlayStation 4, at all. The original Marvel’s Spider-Man landed on PS4 before getting a next-gen glow-up, but this version has been built for the PlayStation 5.

There’s also no confirmation that it’s coming to PC, and it absolutely won’t be launching on PC alongside the PlayStation 5 version. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered came to PC four years after it launched, so PC players could be in for quite a wait. Then again, Horizon Forbidden West is coming to PC only a couple of years after its PS4/PS5 launch. Sony has got into the habit of porting its first-party games to PC so it’s reasonable to assume that it will end up on PC eventually.

But the answer to is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 coming to PC or PlayStation 4 is that it’s not coming to PS4 and if it does come to PC it’ll be a little further down the line.