Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition Comes to PC in Early 2024, PS5 in October

Sony and Guerrilla Games have revealed Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition, an all-encompassing version of the open-world action sequel that is coming to PlayStation 5 (PS5) on October 6 and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store sometime in early 2024. This ultimate edition of Aloy’s latest journey includes its Burning Shores DLC and was announced with a trailer and PlayStation.blog post breakdown.

Sony and Guerrilla explain that Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition will be available for $59.99 and includes a number of goodies alongside its story expansion. Highlights include a digital artbook, digital soundtrack, and a special pose and face paint for photo mode. Those who pick up the re-release version of the sequel also gain access to Horizon Zero Dawn Vol. 1: The Sunhawk digital comic book as well as some in-game items that unlock through story progression, including the Carja Behemoth Elite outfit, Carja Behemoth Short Bow, Nora Thunder Elite outfit, Nora Thunder Sling, Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike piece, and a Resources pack.

Related: Horizon Online Multiplayer Game Is Indeed in the Works at Guerrilla Games

PS5 players should be happy to hear that Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition is only days away from launch, but the real news of the day is that the Guerrilla follow-up will finally come to PC players in the first few months of 2024. Sony says this PC version was developed in partnership with Nixxes Software, a gaming port-focused studio that the company acquired in 2021. You can get excited for the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel to come to PC and PS5 by watching the reveal trailer below.

It’s worth noting that Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition was announced for PC and PS5 and not PlayStation 4. It’s sad but not much of a surprise considering the Burning Shores DLC never made its way to the last-gen platform after its launch in April of this year. Still, it’s exciting to see that PC players, at least, will get their hands on the sequel and its add-on content, especially considering the first game finally made its way to the platform in 2020. For more updates on when Horizon Forbidden West and Aloy will make the jump to PC, stay tuned for updates.