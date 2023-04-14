Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Launch Trailer Has a Huge Boss Only PS5 Could Handle

Guerrilla Games has released a Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores launch trailer that teases an insane boss fight when the DLC releases for PlayStation 5 (and not PlayStation 4) next week, April 19. In addition to traversing more stunning beach settings, Aloy will meet new allies in her adventure as she fights to reclaim a post-post-apocalyptic Los Angeles from new, fiery threats. You can see some of those impressive sun-soaked visuals in the Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores trailer below.

Horizon Forbidden West launched for PS4 and PS5 last year as a sequel to Guerrilla’s vibrant open-world adventure, Horizon Zero Dawn. Though it continued Aloy’s journey on Sony’s last-gen and current-gen consoles, the Burning Shores DLC is only set to come to PS5. Today’s trailer seems to pack in an attempt to justify the developer’s decision to leave PS4 behind, teasing a massive boss fight with a tentacle monster just before the cut to black.

In a PlayStation.Blog post from last month, game director Mathijs de Jonge attempted to address PS4 owners who will miss out on Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores: “The cityscape ruins of LA and its surroundings are highly detailed and require a lot of processing power as well as fast streaming technology to run properly(,) especially when the player is flying over the lands and can see a lot at once. One of the settlements is situated in and around those detailed ruins, and we were able to squeeze a lot of activity in there.”

He continued, teasing that there is one “particular battles scene that requires a LOT of memory and processing power.” Guerrilla said that, in order to make this battle the best it could be, the Horizon Forbidden West DLC needed to be PS5-exclusive. De Jonge was almost certainly referring to the fight teased at the end of the launch trailer. Let’s hope it lives up to the hype when Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores launches for PS5 next week.