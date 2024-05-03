Best Tapu Fini Counters For Pokemon GO Raids: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Throughout the months of March and April, Pokemon GO has featured each one of the Island Guardians from Pokemon Sun & Moon, and now it’s Tapu Fini’s turn. Starting in May, players can take on Tapu Fini in 5-star Pokemon GO Raids. Here is how to beat it!

Tapu Fini Weakness & Type Effectiveness

Tapu Fini is a Water/Fairy-type Pokemon, so it is weak to Poison, Grass, and Electric-type attacks. That said, Tapu Fini has four different move types it can bring to battle: Water, Fighting, Fairy, and Ice. This means Grass-type Pokemon could be susceptible to Super Effective attacks if Tapu Fini uses Ice Beam as its charged attack.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To

Tapu Fini Water/Fairy Poison

Grass

Electric Fire

Ground

Rock

Flying

Dragon

Normal

Ice

Dark

Steel

Fighting Fighting

Bug

Dark

Fire

Water

Ice

Tapu Fini can know Water Gun, Hidden Power, Ice Beam, and Moonblast, leaving itself vulnerable to most of its weaknesses. There’s only a 1/4 chance that Tapu Fini will bring Ice Beam, which is safe enough for players to risk bringing Grass-type Pokemon. There’s also a 1/4 chance that Tapu Fini brings two Water-type moves to play, which works in a trainer’s favor if they bring a Grass-type.

However, you can’t go wrong with strong Electric or Poison-type Pokemon.

Best Tapu Fini Raid Counters

Tapu Fini counters are interesting as you won’t see the same uber-mega-legendary Pokemon that make it onto most other Pokemon GO Counter lists. Our top 10 is a mix of Poison, Electric, and Grass-type Pokemon that you might not already have on your roster.

Pokemon Moves

Xurkitree Thunder Shock

Discharge

Mega Gengar Lick

Sludge Bomb

Mega Beedrill Poison Jab

Sludge Bomb

Mega Sceptile Bullet Seed

Frenzy Plant

Raikou Thunder Shock

Wild Charge

Mega Manectric Thunder Fang

Wild Charge

Magnezone Volt Switch

Wild Charge

Electivire Thunder Shock

Wild Charge

Zekrom Charge Beam

Fusion Bolt

Mega Venusaur Vine Whip

Frenzy Plant

Tapu Fini can be a handful, so we recommend around four trainers team up to take on this water fairy. If each trainer has a team of the Pokemon listed above and they are at least 3,500 CP, then you shouldn’t have any issues taking Tapu Fini down.

