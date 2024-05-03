tapu fini pokemon go
Category:
Video Games
Guides

Best Tapu Fini Counters For Pokemon GO Raids: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Image of Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax
|
Published: May 3, 2024 09:37 am

Throughout the months of March and April, Pokemon GO has featured each one of the Island Guardians from Pokemon Sun & Moon, and now it’s Tapu Fini’s turn. Starting in May, players can take on Tapu Fini in 5-star Pokemon GO Raids. Here is how to beat it!

Recommended Videos

Tapu Fini Weakness & Type Effectiveness

Tapu Fini is a Water/Fairy-type Pokemon, so it is weak to Poison, Grass, and Electric-type attacks. That said, Tapu Fini has four different move types it can bring to battle: Water, Fighting, Fairy, and Ice. This means Grass-type Pokemon could be susceptible to Super Effective attacks if Tapu Fini uses Ice Beam as its charged attack.

PokemonTypeVulnerable ToStrong AgainstResistant To
tapu-fini
Tapu Fini		Water/FairyPoison
Grass
Electric		Fire
Ground
Rock
Flying
Dragon
Normal
Ice
Dark
Steel
Fighting		Fighting
Bug
Dark
Fire
Water
Ice

Tapu Fini can know Water Gun, Hidden Power, Ice Beam, and Moonblast, leaving itself vulnerable to most of its weaknesses. There’s only a 1/4 chance that Tapu Fini will bring Ice Beam, which is safe enough for players to risk bringing Grass-type Pokemon. There’s also a 1/4 chance that Tapu Fini brings two Water-type moves to play, which works in a trainer’s favor if they bring a Grass-type.

However, you can’t go wrong with strong Electric or Poison-type Pokemon.

Best Tapu Fini Raid Counters

Tapu Fini counters are interesting as you won’t see the same uber-mega-legendary Pokemon that make it onto most other Pokemon GO Counter lists. Our top 10 is a mix of Poison, Electric, and Grass-type Pokemon that you might not already have on your roster.

PokemonMoves
xurkitree
Xurkitree		Thunder Shock
Discharge
shiny mega gengar
Mega Gengar		Lick
Sludge Bomb
mega-beedrill
Mega Beedrill		Poison Jab
Sludge Bomb
mega-sceptile
Mega Sceptile		Bullet Seed
Frenzy Plant
raikou
Raikou		Thunder Shock
Wild Charge
mega-manectric
Mega Manectric		Thunder Fang
Wild Charge
magnezone
Magnezone		Volt Switch
Wild Charge
Electivire
Electivire		Thunder Shock
Wild Charge
zekrom
Zekrom		Charge Beam
Fusion Bolt
mega-venusaur
Mega Venusaur		Vine Whip
Frenzy Plant

Tapu Fini can be a handful, so we recommend around four trainers team up to take on this water fairy. If each trainer has a team of the Pokemon listed above and they are at least 3,500 CP, then you shouldn’t have any issues taking Tapu Fini down.

Post Tag:
Pokemon
pokemon GO
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Where to Find the Crashed Star Destroyer in LEGO Fortnite
The Star Destroyer crashing in LEGO Fortnite.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Where to Find the Crashed Star Destroyer in LEGO Fortnite
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 3, 2024
Read Article How To Get Plastoids In LEGO Fortnite
fortnite lego plastoids
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How To Get Plastoids In LEGO Fortnite
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax May 3, 2024
Read Article How to Get a Lightsaber in LEGO Fortnite
A Lightsaber in LEGO Fortnite.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get a Lightsaber in LEGO Fortnite
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Where to Find the Crashed Star Destroyer in LEGO Fortnite
The Star Destroyer crashing in LEGO Fortnite.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Where to Find the Crashed Star Destroyer in LEGO Fortnite
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 3, 2024
Read Article How To Get Plastoids In LEGO Fortnite
fortnite lego plastoids
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How To Get Plastoids In LEGO Fortnite
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax May 3, 2024
Read Article How to Get a Lightsaber in LEGO Fortnite
A Lightsaber in LEGO Fortnite.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get a Lightsaber in LEGO Fortnite
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 3, 2024
Author
Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. He's honed his skills as a Pokemon trainer from a young age, and fell in love with the quirky, imaginative side of gaming shortly after. Fairfax has had bylines in Screen Rant and Dexerto, as well as The LaRue County Herald News. He accepts any and all pitches at [email protected].