Best Tapu Fini Counters For Pokemon GO Raids: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Throughout the months of March and April, Pokemon GO has featured each one of the Island Guardians from Pokemon Sun & Moon, and now it’s Tapu Fini’s turn. Starting in May, players can take on Tapu Fini in 5-star Pokemon GO Raids. Here is how to beat it!
Tapu Fini Weakness & Type Effectiveness
Tapu Fini is a Water/Fairy-type Pokemon, so it is weak to Poison, Grass, and Electric-type attacks. That said, Tapu Fini has four different move types it can bring to battle: Water, Fighting, Fairy, and Ice. This means Grass-type Pokemon could be susceptible to Super Effective attacks if Tapu Fini uses Ice Beam as its charged attack.
|Pokemon
|Type
|Vulnerable To
|Strong Against
|Resistant To
Tapu Fini
|Water/Fairy
|Poison
Grass
Electric
|Fire
Ground
Rock
Flying
Dragon
Normal
Ice
Dark
Steel
Fighting
|Fighting
Bug
Dark
Fire
Water
Ice
Tapu Fini can know Water Gun, Hidden Power, Ice Beam, and Moonblast, leaving itself vulnerable to most of its weaknesses. There’s only a 1/4 chance that Tapu Fini will bring Ice Beam, which is safe enough for players to risk bringing Grass-type Pokemon. There’s also a 1/4 chance that Tapu Fini brings two Water-type moves to play, which works in a trainer’s favor if they bring a Grass-type.
However, you can’t go wrong with strong Electric or Poison-type Pokemon.
Best Tapu Fini Raid Counters
Tapu Fini counters are interesting as you won’t see the same uber-mega-legendary Pokemon that make it onto most other Pokemon GO Counter lists. Our top 10 is a mix of Poison, Electric, and Grass-type Pokemon that you might not already have on your roster.
|Pokemon
|Moves
Xurkitree
|Thunder Shock
Discharge
Mega Gengar
|Lick
Sludge Bomb
Mega Beedrill
|Poison Jab
Sludge Bomb
Mega Sceptile
|Bullet Seed
Frenzy Plant
Raikou
|Thunder Shock
Wild Charge
Mega Manectric
|Thunder Fang
Wild Charge
Magnezone
|Volt Switch
Wild Charge
Electivire
|Thunder Shock
Wild Charge
Zekrom
|Charge Beam
Fusion Bolt
Mega Venusaur
|Vine Whip
Frenzy Plant
Tapu Fini can be a handful, so we recommend around four trainers team up to take on this water fairy. If each trainer has a team of the Pokemon listed above and they are at least 3,500 CP, then you shouldn’t have any issues taking Tapu Fini down.