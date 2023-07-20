NewsVideo Games

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PlayStation 5 Bundle Limited Edition Revealed, Plus Story Trailer

By
Sony and Insomniac Games have revealed a special limited-edition Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PlayStation 5 (PS5) console bundle, which includes a limited-edition DualSense controller and a voucher for a digital copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and it will be available to preorder beginning July 28 from PlayStation Direct and select retailers. If you already own a PS5, you can purchase official Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 limited-edition console covers separately, and that cool DualSense will be available to purchase separately as well. All of these products will be available starting September 1, 2023, in advance of the actual release of the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 game on October 20, 2023. This is why the bundle comes with a digital voucher for the game.

In addition to all this cool, expensive new merchandise, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 also received a new story trailer today, revealing an apparently healthy Harry Osborn. The game seems to be pretty heavily suggesting that this character will end up becoming Venom, as it’s been previously confirmed that the character is not Eddie Brock in this game.

Preorder the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 Console Bundle with DualSense and Console Covers

Check out a few more images of the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PlayStation 5 console bundle to decide if it’s something you want to drop a lot of money on to preorder, whether the actual bundle or on the individual game covers or DualSense controller.

You can check out the PlayStation.Blog for a few more photos of this slick limited-edition Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 hardware. The blog also has lengthier discussion and analysis of today’s new story trailer.

