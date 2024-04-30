Chris Hemsworth Says He Can’t Forgive Himself for Thor: Love & Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder was a movie with many issues, but there’s one that Chris Hemsworth, who plays the God of Thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, can’t forgive himself for.

It’s the way he portrayed the hero in the film, which was almost entirely comedic despite a story about Jane Foster, the Mighty Thor, dying of cancer. Speaking to Vanity Fair, the actor admitted he went way too far with the comedic aspects of the character. “I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself,” he said. “I didn’t stick the landing.”

This isn’t any revelation to anyone who saw the MCU film, which was rife with tonal issues. It’s also not entirely Hemsworth’s fault. Thor had been progressively moving into the comedic relief zone throughout the MCU franchise, especially after the massive success of Thor: Ragnarok. It was very obvious that everyone involved in Love & Thunder went all out on the comedy, especially director/writer Taika Waititi. Of course, that didn’t work, as the film was a big whiff and one of the signs that the MCU was struggling after the success of Avengers: Endgame.

The good thing for everyone is that it means that Hemsworth wants another shot at Thor. Unlike a chunk of the original Avengers actors, he’s planning on returning to the character. While nothing official has been set, it’s been reported that he and Marvel are in discussions for a Thor 5 after the actor took a break from his career. Waititi, on the other hand, is reportedly not set to return. With Deadpool & Wolverine looking to finally put the MCU back on the right track after a few years of lackluster returns, a new take on Thor could be just what the franchise needs.

