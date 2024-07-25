Will There Be a Deadpool 4?

Who doesn’t want more Deadpool? While Deadpool & Wolverine isn’t even available everywhere yet that hasn’t stopped fans looking at what comes next, and for those eyeing a potential Deadpool 4, here’s what we know.

Has Deadpool 4 Been Announced?

At the time of publishing, there has been no announcement that Deadpool 4 is on the way, so for now, fans will have to simply enjoy Deadpool & Wolverine while waiting to hear about the on-screen future of The Merc with a Mouth.

Typically an announcement like one for Deadpool 4 would be shared at a major event or convention so be on the lookout for any Marvel Studios presentations to be held in the future, although given we just got the threequel, it might be a while before we learn about what comes next.

Ryan Reynolds has spoken about doing a fourth Deadpool movie multiple times, but his opinion seems to fluctuate. When speaking to Variety Reynolds said while he doesn’t know what comes next, he can see himself playing Deadpool again in a solo film. While his words to Jimmy Fallon couldn’t have been more of the opposite. During this Tonight Show appearance, he joked that if he was to do a fourth film his wife and kids would leave him.

As far as Deadpool & Wolverine goes, its conclusion unsurprisingly does leave the door open for Deadpool to make his return in the future. Furthermore, the multiverse means that any character has the potential to come back, but whether or not there will be another Deadpool solo flick remains to be seen.

It would be a huge misfire, and just outright strange if Marvel Studios chose not to bring Deadpool back after Deadpool & Wolverine. If it isn’t in a fourth Deadpool film then it only makes sense that the character will appear in a future Avengers team-up, but only time will tell.

Once we have concrete information regarding a potential fourth Deadpool movie this article will be updated.

