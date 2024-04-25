Joe Locke and Marvel Comics character Billy Kaplan/Wiccan
Agatha: Who Does Joe Locke Play in the MCU Series?

Published: Apr 25, 2024 11:15 am

Heartstopper star Joe Locke will join the MCU in upcoming WandaVision spinoff Agatha – so, which Marvel character will he play?

Joe Locke’s Role in the MCU’s Agatha Series, Explained

Wiccan and Speed in Marvel Comics artwork

Marvel Studios has not officially confirmed the identity of Joe Locke’s Agatha character at this stage. That said, there’s considerable evidence floating around online that Locke will portray Billy Kaplan/Wiccan in the MCU show. Notably, Deadline‘s sources described Locke as playing “a gay teen with a dark sense of humor” in November 2022, which broadly aligns with Billy’s comics characterization. What’s more, in April 2023, Locke’s Agatha co-star Patti LuPone told Entertainment Weekly that Locke’s character is a Familiar in Agatha Harkness’ coven – a dynamic that seemingly ties in with Wiccan’s magic-based powers.

But most tellingly of all, Mashable listed Locke as Billy Kaplan/Wiccan in a profile of fellow Agatha cast member Sasheer Zamata that’s since been redacted. Similarly, Locke’s Agatha stunt double Jamie Sears reportedly unpublished a version of his CV that credited Locke as Billy. As such, it seems highly likely that Locke will play Wiccan in Agatha. But given the lack of any formal announcement by Marvel Studios, it’s best to take this casting news with a grain of salt for now.

What Do We Know About Wiccan From Marvel Canon?

Wiccan’s comic book history is a bit complicated, even by Marvel’s standards. The short version is that Billy Kaplan is the reincarnation of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch’s son Billy Maximoff. Billy Maximoff’s twin brother, Tommy, was reborn as well, but to different parents. So, the pair are still siblings, but only in the sense that their souls are “related.” Further confusing matters, Billy and Tommy are both the spitting image of their past selves (albeit with different colored hair).

It’s worth noting that Billy and Tommy Maximoff both appear in WandaVision. As in the comics, they’re conjured into existence by Wanda, who later reluctantly wipes them from existence. Alternate universe versions of the twins also show up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The upshot of this is that the stage is well and truly set for Billy Kaplan’s MCU debut in Agatha, if that’s what Marvel Studios is indeed planning.

Agatha is slated for release on Disney+ sometime in late 2024.

