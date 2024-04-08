Robert Downey Jr. Would Happily Return to the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is struggling right now, but one way to save it could be the return of Robert Downey Jr. in his role as Iron Man, a tactic that is entirely possible according to the actor himself, who says he would come back in a new feature from Esquire.

Downey Jr., of course, kicked off the MCU in Iron Man and was basically the anchor for the entire series up until he died in Avengers: Endgame. Speaking at the end of his interview that mostly focused on his life going forward after his first Oscar win, the actor said he would have no qualms about returning to the MCU even after becoming an Oscar winner. Of course, being an Oscar winner doesn’t make him above the MCU in any way, as the franchise has starred plenty of them throughout the years.

“Happily,” the actor said when asked if he would return. “It’s too integral a part of my DNA. That role chose me. And look, I always say, Never, ever bet against Kevin Feige. It is a losing bet. He’s the house. He will always win.”

Downey Jr. clearly loves the MCU, as he’s routinely praised playing Stark, not to mention the fact that the risky move of headlining the first Iron Man reignited his career and eventually led him to projects like Oppenheimer. Feige, the head of all things Marvel cinematic and TV, hasn’t said anything about a return of Downey Jr., and at the moment, there doesn’t seem to be any plans, but given the current multiverse plotline, it would be incredibly easy to write the actor back in as some sort of alternate universe Stark, whether that be a cameo of a main role.

If he was to return, things would be a bit reversed now, with Downey Jr. coming in to reignite the “career” of the MCU. Box office returns have been slumping since the franchise snapped Tony Stark to his death and saved the universe, and his return would excite folks. Then again, we already have a Marvel Jesus on the way in the form of Deadpool.

