Was There a Deadpool 3 Plot Leak?

There’s been a lot of buzz lately about purported narrative beats from Deadpool 3 – or to use its official title, Deadpool & Wolverine – turning up online. So, was there really a Deadpool 3 plot leak?

Recommended Videos

Related: What Is the Song in the Deadpool 3 Trailer? Answered

Did Deadpool & Wolverine’s Plot Leak Online?

Maybe – we won’t know for sure until Deadpool & Wolverine drops in July 2024. But at least some of what scoopers such as MyTimeToShineHello and CanWeGetSomeToast have posted on X (formerly Twitter) about the third Deadpool outing’s plot is seemingly backed up by the flick’s trailers. Notably, both industry insiders accurately touted the inclusion of Loki‘s Time Variance Authority in Deadpool & Wolverine. That said, other details they’ve supposedly spoiled – such as the TVA trying to recruit Wolverine into an army of “prime” multiversal variants – remain unproven for now.

Related: Is Deadpool 3 in the MCU? Explained

It’s also worth noting that unauthorized Deadpool & Wolverine set photos have spilled some of the MCU movie’s secrets, as well. This includes – spoiler warning! – cameos by two villains from the legacy X-Men film franchise, Sabretooth and Toad. Neither baddie shows up in either of the Deadpool threequel’s trailers and it’s currently unclear how they factor into the plot. Sabretooth definitely won’t make it out alive, though – one pic features his severed head! The Toad set photo also teases an appearance by the Fantastic Four, with Toad apparently perched in a Fantasti-Car vehicle.

Ryan Reynolds Responds to Deadpool 3 Leaks

Deadpool & Wolverine‘s leading man, Ryan Reynolds, addressed the set photo leaks via a series of social media posts in December 2022. In an Instagram Story (per Variety), Reynolds opined that “surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies.” To that end, he implored entertainment websites and social media accounts to “hold back showing [Deadpool 3] images before they’re ready.” At the same time, Reynolds also noted that “part of the reason people post spoilers is because they’re excited” and reiterated his enthusiasm for the project.

Related: Which Version of Logan Is in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Meanwhile, Reynolds posted a more tongue-in-cheek response to the Deadpool & Wolverine leaks on X. The star dropped a thread of faux-spoiler images, doctored to include the Predator and Mickey Mouse. “Deadpool began with a leak. So I’m joining in,” Reynolds wrote in text accompanying the thread. “But PLEASE don’t overuse the phrase, ‘Deadpool Leaks’ because it might screw up search results if anyone is looking for Deadpool leaks or Deadpool spoilers or perhaps, Deadpool Scoops.” Reynolds’ efforts to throw off Google searches with fake leaks were only partly successful, however, and the genuine spoiler images are still easily accessible.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in cinemas on July 26, 2024.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more