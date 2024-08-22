All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Indiana Jones & The Great Circle

Indiana Jones & The Great Circle arrives later this year for most platforms. So, if you’re thinking of buying it ahead of time, here are all pre-order bonuses & editions for Indiana Jones and The Great Circle.

All Pre-Order Bonuses for Indiana Jones and The Great Circle

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle is available to pre-order right now on Xbox Series X|S and PC. No one’s taking orders for the PlayStation 5 version yet, presumably because it doesn’t arrive until spring 2025.

Pre-order the game early, and you’ll get the following items:

Travelling Suit Outfit and Lion Tamer Whip, as seen in The Last Crusade

3 Days Early Access (Digital Premium Edition only)

Yes, Bethesda and MachineGames are indulging in the increasingly common practice of letting you play the game early if you buy a pricier edition of the game. I’m hoping this trend eventually ends, but for now, the $30-extra Digital Premium Edition adds the ability to jump into Indy’s shoes three days before the official release. And while the The Last Crusade suit sounds cool, it’s also available to those who play the game through Game Pass.

Here Are All Editions of Indiana Jones and The Great Circle

That’s the only reason to buy the Digital Premium Edition of Indiana Jones & The Great Circle. There are three editions in total, including an eye-catch and wallet-busting Collector’s Edition. This is what you’ll get with each edition and how much they’ll set you back.

Indiana Jones & The Great Circle Standard Edition ($69.99)

Available digitally and physically on Xbox Series X|S and digitally on PC, this edition includes:

Base game

Travelling Suit Outfit and Lion Tamer Whip (pre-order and Game Pass only)

Indiana Jones & The Great Circle Digital Premium Edition ($99.99)

As the name suggests, this is available digitally only, on Xbox Series X|S and PC. It gives you:

Base game

Travelling Suit Outfit and Lion Tamer Whip (pre-order and Game Pass only)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants Story DLC†

Digital Artbook

Temple of Doom™ Outfit

So, you’re paying an extra $30 for an artbook, an extra costume, a story DLC and, if you pre-order, three days early access.

Indiana Jones & The Great Circle Collector’s Edition ($189.99)

This is the big one. The Collector’s Edition is exclusively available from Bethesda’s store and while it’s still in stock, pre-orders have started popping up on eBay. If you purchase the Collector’s Edition from the store for nearly $200, you get all the content in the Digital Premium Edition plus:

Allmaker relic replica

Collector’s Edition jumbo steelbook

The Great Circle 11” Globe (with hidden compartment)

Plane magnet

The globe and magnet let you map Indy’s journey around the globe, and it boasts a hidden compartment where you can hide whatever you like. Is it worth an extra $90? That’s hard to say without seeing the globe up close. It’s been a while, but Fallout 76’s ‘canvas’ bag controversy has me hoping this isn’t horribly flimsy.

Those are all pre-order bonuses & editions for Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, which launches (early access aside) this December 9. And if you’re wondering who’s playing Indy (it’s not Harrison Ford) here’s your answer.

