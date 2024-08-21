Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Gets Release Date & Release Window on PS5

After months of speculation, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has finally been given a release date. Well, a release date on PC and Xbox Series X|S, at least.

The release date for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was revealed at the Gamescom Opening Night Live event. As the game is being published by Bethesda, which is owned by Microsoft, it’s coming to PC and Xbox Series X|S ahead of PlayStation 5. All things considered, this is still decent news for Sony fans, as some recent Bethesda titles, namely Starfield, haven’t come to PlayStation consoles at all after release.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to all three major platforms. Image via Bethesda

The current release date for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on PC and Xbox Series X|S is Dec. 9, 2024. This was the expected release window for the upcoming action-adventure game, as it falls right between some major launches, giving it a solid chance to succeed in terms of sales. It’s likely going to be the biggest game release during the holiday season, as few other games are launching in December.

PS5 Release Window For Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Moving on to the PS5 release date, we only have a seasonal window right now. Bethesda has stated that “Spring 2025” is the current release window for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on PS5. As there’s no concrete release date yet, this window could change depending on how the PC/Xbox launch goes. If there are major issues with the game in December, that might delay the launch on PS5 until summer 2025 or beyond.

Spring 2025 means we could see Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on PS5 as early as March or as late as May. April or May would be the more likely release months, but that’s pure speculation.

I’ll continue to update this article with any further news on the release date for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5.

