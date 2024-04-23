What Is the Song in the Deadpool 3 Trailer? Answered

MCU movie trailer drops are always a fun time, and the same can be said for Deadpool and Wolverine as well, which is set to officially bring Deadpool and the X-Men into the Cinematic Universe proper. Here’s what you need to know about the song featured in the Deadpool 3 trailer.

What the Song Is in the Deadpool 3 Trailer

The first official trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine, AKA Deadpool 3, featured tons of action-packed scenes, with the backing of Like a Prayer by Madonna.

It’s worth noting that the Deadpool movies have a history of calling back to iconic pop stars from the late 90s and before for their trailers, such as Celine Dion’s Ashes, which was used in one of the trailers for the second movie. So with that in mind, it makes sense and it’s almost fitting that the Deadpool 3 trailer would want to feature a song by yet another iconic and recognizable pop star from that era.

The song choice itself doesn’t seem to have much relevance to the movie aside from being catchy as hell and being a great backdrop for all the violent action that’s going on. But if we really want to ascribe some meaning to it, Like a Prayer could be seen as a callback to the first teaser trailer where Deadpool calls himself “Marvel Jesus” when introduced to the Avengers and the MCU as a whole. The lyrics use imagery of worship and the church, so this could very well just be a callback to that line from the teaser trailer.

Either way, I wouldn’t be surprised if we get more iconic songs featured in the movie itself. And hey, maybe that Taylor Swift Dazzler cameo theory could come to fruition too.

