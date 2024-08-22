Will There Be a Season 3 of Dark Winds

The AMC crime thriller series Dark Winds has captivated audiences since debuting in June 2022, with a second season premiering in July 2023. Here is what we know about a possible third season of Dark Winds.

Recommended Videos

Is Dark Winds Getting A Third Season?

Image via AMC.

Fans of Dark Winds will be pleased to learn that the AMC series has indeed been renewed for a third season, with the official announcement for the renewal issued in September 2023, shortly after the conclusion of Season 2. This announcement came towards the end of the writers and actors’ strikes that lasted several months in 2023, preventing the the third season from immediately beginning scripting and casting. After both strikes were resolved, principal photography on Dark Winds Season 3 officially began in April 2024, continuing well into the summer.

Because of these production delays, Dark Winds Season 3 is not expected to premiere until some time in 2025, over a year since the second season concluded in early September 2023. AMC has not yet revealed a specific release window the third season. It is also currently unknown which of Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee novels will be adapted for third season, or if the upcoming season will tell an all-new story.

Dark Winds depicts the partnership between Navajo County Sheriff Joe Leaphorn and his young deputy Jim Chee as they investigate murders around the Navajo Nation in the American Southwest. Many of these crimes are ignored by outside law enforcement agencies, leaving Leaphorn and his deputies to work on their own. The series is based on the Leaphorn & Chee novels by Tony Hillerman and is set in the 1970s, around the time when the first of Hillerman’s novels were published. Each season so far revolves around its own mystery, often involving deadly conspiracies and shocking twists.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy