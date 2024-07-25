How To Get the Baby Deadpool Popcorn Bucket

Deadpool & Wolverine isn’t just bringing heat to the screen, but also to the popcorn bucket industry with the announcement of a new Baby Deadpool beverage and snack holder. You’ve probably seen this item online, and here’s where to get one.

Recommended Videos

Where To Get the Baby Deadpool Popcorn Bucket

MORE Deadpool merch you say… 👀



Introducing the #Babypool popcorn and drink container. Coming soon, and exclusive to Cineworld 🍿❤🥤



🔗 https://t.co/EjR62J9Qa3 pic.twitter.com/l3AezW9VuH — Cineworld (@cineworld) July 23, 2024

The Baby Deadpool popcorn bucket is exclusively available at Cineworld cinemas. This includes Regal in the United States and may be available at other Cinemaworld Group-owned locations around the world. It is worth noting that not all cinemas that fit this criteria will carry the item.

While stocks last fans can head out to a Cineworld cinema and purchase the popcorn bucket for $39.99. While that might seem pricy, given the scale and unique design, it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise. The popcorn bucket can hold 40 ounces of soda and 105 ounces of popcorn.

Unfortunately, these popcorn buckets will be limited and may not be available at all locations. If you live close to one and want to purchase this item then we’d suggest checking in as soon as you can. Stock is expected to be in high demand and once it’s gone there’s no indication it will be coming back.

This isn’t the only Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket on the market, but it is one of the coolest. Perhaps your local cinema chain will have something unique of its own so if you aren’t near a Regal, or outside of the United States don’t be disheartened. AMC recently shared its own buckets that include unique Deadpool and Wolverine head-shaped items.

Deadpool & Wolverine will arrive in theaters on July 26, however, some fans have already been able to purchase the popcorn bucket at their local theater so it seems the stock is available now. Tickets for Deadpool & Wolverine can be purchased from the usual locations including the Regal Movies website.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy