Deadpool & Wolverine Popcorn Bucket Goes Full Dune 2

Published: May 30, 2024

2024 is quickly becoming the year of popcorn buckets. Never has the vessel used to shovel a salty snack into your mouth been more relevant. So, what would you put in the wide-open mouth of the newly revealed Deadpool & Wolverine collectible popcorn bucket?

The bucket, which proudly proclaims it was designed by the Merc With a Mouth across its side, features the face of Wolverine with his mouth wide open. It’s even safe to spray it with hot butter if you like, as the video shows some dripping down his face. How thoughtful of the designers. It’s definitely a collectible to be cherished and displayed proudly in the center of one’s home. We don’t have official measurements, but presumably, it will be the same size as a regular popcorn bucket but just with Wolverine’s face on it.

Popcorn bucket collectibles aren’t exactly new, but they’re definitely hot right now, thanks to the release of Dune: Part 2‘s bucket a few months ago. While the Deadpool & Wolverine bucket may be intentionally suggestive, the Dune 2 bucket was not, and yet it instantly became a meme and the subject of more than a few junket questions. The popularity and design of that bucket are clearly being riffed on here, and it’s absolutely hilarious.

Related: Deadpool & Wolverine: What Does LFG Mean?

The Dune: Part 2 bucket was exclusive to AMC Theaters, but it isn’t clear where you’ll be able to pick up this open-mouthed Wolverine face. However, whatever theater chain ends up selling it, they better have a good cleaning crew because things will definitely get messy, especially as people walk to their cars and take the bucket home – for whatever they plan to do with it.

Deadpool & Wolverine and its popcorn bucket will be available in theaters on July 26.

