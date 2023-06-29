Movies & TVNews

Dune: Part Two Trailer Sees Timothée Chalamet Step Up as the Prophet of Arrakis

By
0
Denis Villeneuve Dune: Part Two (Dune 2) gets a new official trailer, centering on Timothée Chalamet as a leader & prophet of Arrakis.

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two (or Dune 2, if you want to be lazy) just got a new trailer, this time centering on Timothée Chalamet’s place on Arrakis as a leader and a prophet. It’s an especially explosive three-minute video that also features reunions for Paul Atreides and Josh Brolin’s Gurney Halleck. Zendaya’s Chani and Javier Bardem’s Stilgar also get a fair amount of screen time here, but the real highlight has to be our introduction to Christopher Walken’s Emperor Shaddam IV. He already seems like an intimidating inclusion for the story, even if the few shots of him here are brief. You can see how it’s all set to unfold in the Dune 2 trailer below.

The last Dune 2 trailer was also our first, so it didn’t really give too much away for fans who have been waiting for a sequel since the original came out in 2021. One thing it did set up, however, is Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, a character we got even more of today. When Dune 2 finally comes to theaters, he’ll be joined by other franchise newcomers Florence Pugh and Léa Seydoux, who are set to play Princess Irulan Corrino and Lady Margot, respectively.

Dune: Part Two comes to theaters on November 3, 2023.

About the author

Michael Cripe
Michael joined The Escapist team back in 2019 as a news reporter but has been covering games, movies, TV, and music since 2015. Most of his time is spent on the news team, but you’ll definitely see his name pop up in the opinion and interview sections from time to time. From the most obscure indie games to the industry’s AAA juggernauts, there’s nothing Michael isn’t interested in digging into. The vast majority of Michael’s work can be found at The Escapist, but his bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism has led him to other sites like OnlySP, Gameranx, and Kansas City’s The Pitch. When he’s not writing, Michael is probably playing Super Mario Sunshine, Dead Space, or The Binding of Isaac. If you’d like to connect and talk about the latest in pop-culture, you can follow Michael on Twitter (@MikeCripe), Instagram (mike_cripe), or LinkedIn if that’s your thing, I guess.
More Stories by Michael Cripe