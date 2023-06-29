Dune: Part Two Trailer Sees Timothée Chalamet Step Up as the Prophet of Arrakis

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two (or Dune 2, if you want to be lazy) just got a new trailer, this time centering on Timothée Chalamet’s place on Arrakis as a leader and a prophet. It’s an especially explosive three-minute video that also features reunions for Paul Atreides and Josh Brolin’s Gurney Halleck. Zendaya’s Chani and Javier Bardem’s Stilgar also get a fair amount of screen time here, but the real highlight has to be our introduction to Christopher Walken’s Emperor Shaddam IV. He already seems like an intimidating inclusion for the story, even if the few shots of him here are brief. You can see how it’s all set to unfold in the Dune 2 trailer below.

The last Dune 2 trailer was also our first, so it didn’t really give too much away for fans who have been waiting for a sequel since the original came out in 2021. One thing it did set up, however, is Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, a character we got even more of today. When Dune 2 finally comes to theaters, he’ll be joined by other franchise newcomers Florence Pugh and Léa Seydoux, who are set to play Princess Irulan Corrino and Lady Margot, respectively.

Dune: Part Two comes to theaters on November 3, 2023.