Dune: Part Two Reveals New Images of Its ‘War Epic Action Movie’

Dune: Part Two arrives in theaters this November, but we just got a batch of first-look images from Vanity Fair to help with the wait. Given that the sequel picks up following the events of its 2021 first chapter, many of today’s images don’t reveal too much about where the story will take our heroes next. They do, however, feature a few small glimpses at new characters, such as Florence Pugh’s Princess Irulan and Austin Butler’s knife-wielding Feyd-Rautha. The images also include a first look at Léa Seydoux as Bene Gesserit member Lady Margot.

Of course, if you came here for more Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, or Stellan Skarsgård as the grotesque Baron Harkonnen, then you’re in luck. You can see all of the new Dune: Part Two images below.

Beyond the first-look images, Vanity Fair also spoke to cast like Zendaya about Dune: Part Two, who will have a greater presence now that her character and Paul have finally met.

“It was funny trying to figure out in this futuristic space talk, like, how do they flirt?” she said. “What does that look like for a space warrior and the young duke of a planet? How do they show that they like each other? What does that even sound like? We were definitely trying to navigate that, which was funny because all of us were stumped. I think it’s just as foreign to us as it probably is to the characters.”

Although Dune: Part Two will have its share of romantic banter between Chalamet and Zendaya, director Denis Villeneuve said that the sequel will be “a war epic action movie.”

“I wanted to make a very human movie, very close to the characters, despite the scope of the film,” he says. “I kept saying to my crew, ‘The most important thing is that spark, that relationship between both of these characters.’ If we don’t capture that, if we don’t have that onscreen, there’s no movie. The epicenter of the story is this relationship.”

Dune: Part Two comes to theaters on November 3, 2023. Stay tuned for more updates from the world of Arrakis.